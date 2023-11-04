Shopping Carts in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 are bugged, says the community

When it comes to mobility items/devices in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5, Shopping Carts are quite possibly one of the oldest. For this reason, it was added to the game to bring back the nostalgic feel of the OG days. Two players can mount this item/device and roll around the map causing all sorts of mischief. Epic Games even buffed its health to make it a bit more durable in combat.

While this is all fine and dandy, there are reports emerging that Shopping Carts are behaving oddly at times. Given that they are sentient in nature, this is rather alarming. Several users have complained that Shopping Carts seem to be bugged and at times, act against the player's intentions.

"You're not Shopping Cart certified for Fortnite"

Shopping Carts are not the most foolproof method of traversal in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5. They have been added in to allow players to have fun, but that seems to be coming at cost - one that not everyone is ready to pay. A "X" user by the name of icKrisp, posted a video showcasing how their Shopping Cart outright eliminated them without hesitation.

In the video, the user can be seen pushing a Shopping Cart by running into it. Not before long, it breaks through a wall, makes contact with a pillar, and then a vehicle shortly before breaking into pieces.

This is normal as vehicles and certain items break after taking too much damage. However, in this instance, the Shopping Cart not only breaks, but upon bouncing off the vehicle, it eliminates the player as well. Although it is rather disheartening to be eliminated in this manner, the community has responded to it comedically:

As seen from the comment, the Shopping Cart rolling back and inflicting damage on players is indeed a bug of sorts. This happens due to the fact that all objects in Fortnite have some mass value. However, given that a Shopping Cart is light, it shouldn't roll back and inflict such high damage.

Another incident was caught by a "X" user called PandamoniumVT. In the video, the user lightly bumps into their fellow teammate which causes them to be flicked into the air. Given that the Shopping Cart barely gained any speed, this is yet another bug that is present in-game.

Will Epic Games vault the Shopping Cart or implement a hotfix?

While addressing the bugs associated with the Shopping Cart in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 would be a good idea, it's likely not going to happen. According to veteran leaker/data-miner, it seems that the Shopping Cart and All Terrain Kart will be vaulted on November 9, 2023. This is when Week 2 of the current season goes live.

As such, a different set of vehicles and/or mobility tools/items will be added to the island. If this is indeed the stance that Epic Games is taking, players will not have to worry about the bug for too long. Nevertheless, it would be wise to stay clear of Shopping Carts in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 and not push them too far because they might just push back.

