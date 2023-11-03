Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5: All new items and vehicles that are returning

Epic Games is adding a huge number of weapons, items and vehicles to the game in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5. Given that the season will only last a month, the developers made sure that it is packed to the brim with content. In fact, many would argue that it is nearly overflowing at this point. That said, to keep content fresh, Epic Games will not be releasing them all at once.

At the start of each week, a few weapons, items and vehicles will be added to the loot pool. Each is unique in its own way and will give players the chance to conquer foes and traverse the map as they see fit.

Full list of new items and vehicles coming to the game in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5

As mentioned, every week, in addition to new weapons, new items and vehicles will be added to the game. However, it is rather unclear if those featured in previous weeks will be removed or kept as is. Nevertheless, OG and new players alike will be able to experience the game as it was in Chapter 1.

(Week 1) - The return of Tiled, Greasy, and Risky

For the first week of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5, Stink Bombs, Boogie Bombs, Bush, Chug Jug, Port-A-Fort, and Grappler will be unvaulted. They will be added as soon as the downtime for the update v27.00 ends. According to the information available, Shopping Carts and All Terrain Karts will also be added to the game as soon as the servers go live. Suffice to say, the first week will be filled with nostalgia.

(Week 2) - Darkness rises in Loot Lake

For the second week of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5, Port-A-Fortress, Dynamite, Shockwave Grenades, Clinger, and Grapple Glove will be unvaulted. They will be added to the game on November 9, 2023. In addition to these items, the Quadcrasher or Driftboard will also be added to the island. They will offer a lot of mobility in Solos and Duos modes.

(Week 3) - Of chill and treasure

For the third week of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 (November 16, 2023), Buried Treasure, Balloons, and the mighty Kinetic Blade will be unvaulted and added to the loot pool. Balloons and Kinetic Blade will make getting around the island a breeze, but that's not all. Epic Games will also be unvaulted the X-4 Stormwing. Players will be able to use this vehicle to soar above the skyline and rain bullets onto opponents below.

(Week 4) - Blast off!

For the fourth and final week of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5, Epic Games will be unvaulting the Hot Spot Supply Drone, Baller, Jetpack, and the infamous Junk Rift. These items and vehicles are some of the best that players will be able to obtain in-game. With their help, they will be able to switch up gameplay and implement radical combat strategies. The Jetpack alone will make it possible for players to flank opponents with ease.

Note: The list of items and vehicles mentioned for each week of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 are subject to change based on Epic Games' discretion.

