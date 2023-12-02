How many live on Fortnite for The Big Bang event? Concurrent player count surpasses 11 million

With The Big Bang event finally concluding in Fortnite, the concurrent player counter for the occasion has reached striking heights.

More than 11 million players joined the live event to experience the iconic Eminem in his full glory in the popular battle royale title. The queue time has superseded Epic Games' expectations, and the numbers are backing it up.

With the conclusion of The Big Bang event, the Chapter 5 Season 1 server downtime will begin later today (December 2). It brings the curtains down on one of the most popular periods of the battle royale, the OG season.

With a "new beginning" beckoning, players are ready to experience everything the developers have in store next.

Fortnite fans poured in to experience The Big Bang Event, with concurrent player count crossing 11 million

The Big Bang event began on Saturday, December 2, at 11 a.m. PT/ 2 p.m. ET. It ran for roughly 12 minutes. @ShiinaBR on X (formerly Twitter) shared the stats on the occasion, with the concurrent player count for Fortnite being 11,616,374.

The unusually large number of Fortnite players jumping in to experience the spectacle caused long queue times for the game, with many facing errors.

The hype and excitement surrounding the occasion quickly translated into players queueing up in droves. In a post on the game's X account, Epic Games accepted that it "escalated quickly."

The player count ended up affecting the Epic Games Store. Users complained about issues regarding signing in and accessing the launcher. Millions had to catch the show on Twitch after being unable to get into the game.

Thankfully, the company announced that there will be two repeat showings of The Big Bang event in Fortnite. They will likely take place at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. ET. The server downtime for Chapter 5 Season 1 is scheduled to begin at 11.30 p.m. ET, as confirmed in an official blog post.

Fornite Chapter 5 Season 1 leaks have been arriving thick and fast. Early patch notes hint at the imminent arrival of Peter Griffin, Solid Snake, LEGO, weapon mods, and plenty more.

While it's better to wait for the official release to verify this information, it's safe to say that a new beginning is dawning upon the beloved game.

