Why is the Fortnite queue so long today? Reason behind waiting in queue error explored (3rd December)

Why is the Fortnite queue so long today (3rd December)? According to the information provided by Epic Games, the queue time for The Big Bang event has superseded all expectations. The waiting queue error is being caused by the high volume of players that have queued up to witness the Eminem concert first-hand. Everyone from first-timers to seasoned players are eager to watch history being written.

Sadly, this has led to players being booted from the match or being forced to restart the queuing time all over again. As such, they will be unable to make it to The Big Bang live event, but not to worry as Epic Games has taken measures to ensure that everyone will be able to enjoy The Big Bang.

Fortnite waiting in queue error explored

As mentioned, the servers are packed to capacity. Thankfully, Epic Games anticipated this. As such, for those who are unlucky enough to miss The Big Bang the first time around, there is no need to worry.

Epic Games has confirmed that they will be adding two more shows of The Big Bang after the first one ends. Since the volume of traffic will be equally high, it's recommended that you don't log out until you have watched the Eminem concert.

If you are trying to log in at the moment and encounter the dreaded waiting in queue error for Fortnite, wait until the quene ends. Once inside the game, select 'The Big Bang' playlist from the lobby and wait until it loads.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!