"Sorry you are visiting too frequently" error in Fortnite: What does it mean, possible fixes, and more

Since the Fortnite Big Bang Live Event's end the first time around, the "Sorry you are visiting too frequently" error has been popping up for players. Given the current state of this title's servers, the queue time for this game has exceeded the 90-minute mark and is fluctuating sporadically. Players are being booted from the game client and are being forced to queue up again.

Fortnite users have been looking for a way to fix the "Sorry you are visiting too frequently" error, and the community has found a few potential solutions. These workouts may provide some reassurance to players trying to catch the first rerun of The Big Bang Live Event.

How to fix the "Sorry you are visiting too frequently" error in Fortnite

This problem seems to be triggered when a large number of players attempt to queue up and get into the game. As such, the issue is related to the servers likely being overpopulated and/or Epic Games being unable to manage the influx of gamers. Nevertheless, here are a few workarounds for the "Sorry you are visiting too frequently" error.

1) Restart your gaming device

When facing issues connecting to the game, the first and most basic workaround is to restart your device. This should allow you to gain access to Fortnite's servers when you try to log into it again.

2) Verify the integrity of the files

If the first method fails, verify the integrity of Fortnite. At times, files tend to get corrupted, which can lead to the game crashing or preventing you from accessing its servers. If the integrity check fails, let the client download the game files that are missing and/or corrupted.

Given the servers' state, this process could take longer than usual. Be patient and let the application run its course. Once the task has been completed, try logging in after a while.

3) Wait for an official solution from Epic Games

If the aforementioned step does not work, you will have to wait for an official solution from Epic Games. Given that they are aware of this issue, the developers are working on a fix.

Until the fix goes online, it's advisable to stay in the queue and keep trying to gain access to the lobby. If you are able to make it into the game, stay until The Big Bang playlist is available and waste no time queuing up for the first rerun of the live event.

