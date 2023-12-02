How long is The Big Bang Event in Fortnite expected to be? Eminem concert predicted runtime

How long is The Big Bang Event in Fortnite expected to be? According to past live events, the predicted runtime for the Eminem concert should roughly be 20 minutes. This is taking into account that the last major concert (Rift Tour) featuring Ariana Grande lasted for about 12 minutes. This one should be longer as it is interconnected with a live event.

That said, the Eminem concert is not the only thing that will be showcased during The Big Bang. As showcased by multiple leakers, players will be able to explore different areas of the map and partake in activities such as crafting, racing, and perhaps take on some challenges/quests. As such, the total runtime for The Big Bang live event may last 30 minutes at most.

When will the Fortnite Big Bang Event (Eminem concert) start?

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

As per the information provided by Epic Games, The Big Bang Event (Eminem concert) will start at 2 PM Eastern Time on December 2, 2023. To prepare for this momentum occasion, the servers will be disabled at 1:30 PM Eastern Time.

Players should avoid staying in-game, especially in Save The World mode at this time. Failure to log out could result in losing out on progress and resources. Home Base could also be affected if undertaking Storm Shield Defense missions.

Expand Tweet

Coming back to The Big Bang Event (Eminem concert), there will be a waiting time of around 30 minutes prior to it starting. To avoid the last minute waiting in queue screen, it is advisable to join as soon as The Big Bang Event (Eminem concert) playlist goes live.

For attending The Big Bang Event (Eminem concert), players will receive The Big Bang Loading Screen. As a bonus, those who own the Marshall Never More Outfit will also be able to unlock the Marshall Magma Style. Keep in mind this is applicable even if you purchase the Outfit after attending the live event.

What will happen once The Big Bang Event (Eminem concert) ends?

Expand Tweet

Based on the official information provided by Epic Games, once the The Big Bang Event (Eminem concert) ends players will be able to play in Creative. This mode will remain available until 11:30 PM Eastern Time.

The Fortnite downtime for Chapter 5 Season 1 update (v28.00) will start at around this time. Once this occurs, Creative mode will be disabled as well. The Fortnite downtime will last for approximately nine hours at most before servers are brought online.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!