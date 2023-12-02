Fortnite downtime today (December 2): When will servers be back up?

The Fortnite downtime and subsequent update for v28.00 will take place today (December 2, 2023). This will be the transitional update from Chapter 4 Season 5 to Chapter 5 Season 1. Given how nostalgic this phase of the storyline was, it will not be easy to say goodbye. Thankfully, Epic Games is considering bringing the OG Season back sometime in 2024. But for now, the story must progress.

As per official information provided by Epic Games, the Fortnite downtime for Chapter 5 Season 1 (v28.00) will begin at 11:30 PM Eastern Time. This deviates from the usual time of 4 AM, but there is a good reason for the same.

Prior to The Big Bang live event ends, the servers will not be taken offline completely. While Battle Royale, Zero Build, and Save The World will be unavailable, Creative mode will still be available to play. Players will be able to pass the time by either creating or playing custom experiences.

How long will the Fortnite downtime last today (December 2, 2023)?

According to the information provided by Epic Games, the Battle Pass will expire at 10 PM Eastern Time on December 2. However, in light of The Big Bang event, normal playlists (Battle Royale, Zero Build, and Save The World) will be taken offline shortly before it begins.

Players should consider wrapping up their session before 1:30 PM Eastern Time. On that note, the Fortnite downtime for Chapter 5 Season 1 (v28.00) will last approximately nine hours. Servers should be back online latest by 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

Given the scope and size of the update, Epic Games will require some time to get things in order. As seen in Chapter 5 launch trailer, there are a lot of new features/mechanics being added in.

Watch the official Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 launch trailer here:

Fixes and content changes for Fortnite Chapter 5 update v28.00

As seen in the official launch trailer for Chapter 5, Epic Games has been hard at work. They are adding some amazing new features and mechanics to the game. These will revolutionize the game in many ways.

The first of many is the implementation of a weapon modding system. Players will be able to mod weapons with attachments. While the scope of this system is yet to be showcased, it seems that all weapons would likely be modifiable.

A new riot/assault shield has also been added in. As seen in the trailer, players will be able to use it for cover. While wielding this new defensive item, they will also be able use a one-handed weapon to shoot. If all else fails, they can also use the shield to rush opponents and bash them.

A train has also been added to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. Players will be able to 'Capture The Train' and secure high-tier loot. Epic Games has likely taken inspiration from Apex Legends and Call Of Duty.

Movement mechanics have been revamped with new Wall Running/Climbing mechanics being added in. Hurdling is also back in-game after almost a year of being vaulted.

A new weapon called the Grapple Blade has been highlighted in the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 trailer. It can be used for mobility and close-range combat. Players can now also move about while consuming items such as Shield Potions. This is revolutionary as you will no longer have to stay in one place while healing.

New vehicles are also being added in. One of them is branded with the Lamborghini logo which indicates a collaboration. Octane from Rocket League has been reintroduced as well.

Lastly, Peter Griffin from Family Guy has now been confirmed as Outfit alongside Solid Snake from Metal Gear. Other Outfits include Oscar, Vengeance Jones, Nisha, Montague, and Valeria. They will all be part of the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass.

