Can you join the Fortnite event late? Latest update after 2 hour queue time stops players from entering Eminem concert

While The Big Bang event in Fortnite was a hit, the hype and excitement surrounding the event meant a large number of players being unable to experience it in its full glory.

The occasion posted a concurrent player count of over 11 million, resulting in large queue times, sign-in errors and an Epic Games Store outage. That has led to many wonder whether they can join the Fortnite event late.

Thankfully, Epic Games has taken quick note of the matter and come up with a solution that will surely put a smile on the faces of those who missed out on the spectacle.

The popular battle royal has been riding high since the OG season's debut, and it's unfair that players were unable to witness The Big Bang event as intended due to technical issues.

The Big Bang event rerun confirmed by Fortnite, set for two more showings

While there's no way to join the Fortnite Big Bang event late, as the first run is already over, those who missed out need not fret.

The developers have confirmed on the game's X (formerly called Twitter) account that there will be a couple more showings in the near future.

Tagging the situation as having "escalated quickly," the post mentioned that there will be two more showings of The Big Bang event. These are likely to take place at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. ET. This means that the final rerun will soon be followed by the servers being taken down for maintenance.

The first run of the Big Bang event took place on Saturday, December 2, starting at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET, and lasted around 12 minutes. The occasion attracted a huge number of players.

That resulted in the queue time being severely impacted, with numerous players reporting having waited for an hour or two and missing out.

With The Big Bang event heralding "a new beginning" in Fortnite, the early Chapter 5 Season 1 patch notes have hinted at iconic fan-favorite characters like Peter Griffin and Solid Snake debuting in-game.

