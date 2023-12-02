What is the Fortnite Festival on 9th December? Everything we know so far about The Weeknd’s concert date and time

The Fortnite Festival is a new music game being added in Chapter 5 Season 1. Players will be able to form a band with friends and play songs by their favorite artists alone on stage.

This new game has already been featured at the Eminem concert, which was showcased during The Big Bang Event. Players got to try their hands at playing his iconic song "Lose Yourself."

According to the information provided via Epic Games' blog post, this new game mode is built by Harmonix. It's the same studio behind the iconic music game Rock Band.

The first artist to perform at the Fortnite Festival will be The Weeknd. Players will likely be able to play songs that are sung by the artist during and/or after the event. This will be similar to the Eminem concert.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Here are a few more key insights into the upcoming game mode.

Fortnite Festival x The Weeknd is going to kick things off in a grand way

Expand Tweet

After introducing players to the new game mode during The Big Bang Event, players will soon be able to partake in a more fleshed-out experience. According to the information provided by Epic Games, The Weeknd will be performing at the first Fortnite Festival on Dec. 9.

Unfortunately, given the nature of this newly added game mode, an official time has not been released as of yet. It's very likely that Epic Games will reveal this finer detail once the downtime ends and Chapter 5 Season 1 starts.

The only other bit of information at hand is that Fortnite Festival x The Weeknd will have a teen rating. This implies that only players that meet the age requirement will be able to join.

It's unclear if this would affect cosmetics as well, given that Epic Games will only look into ratings after the update v28.00 goes live.

Would there be any freebies and/or challenges associated with The Weeknd?

Expand Tweet

At the moment, there's no information about freebies and/or challenges. However, taking into consideration similar events in the past like The Kid LAROI's Wild Dreams, there would be some freebies and basic challenges involved.

As always, some experience points will be up for grabs as well. Players should be able to use this to level up their Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass. That would allow them to unlock the highly anticipated Peter Griffin Outfit.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!