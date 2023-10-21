LeBron James applauds Usher for honoring $700 million worth Dr. Dre during concert

Hip-hop legend Dr. Dre attended a recent Usher concert. The R'n'B icon spotted Dre in the crowd. Usher then honored Dre by playing one of his biggest hits: "The Next Episode." In a video that surfaced on social media, the crowd can be heard singing along with Dre's song while Usher ad-libs and provides the energy to keep everybody involved.

Dr. Dre is standing, waving to everybody watching. LeBron James shared the video on his Instagram story. The Los Angeles Lakers star added a string of fire emojis above the video.

A lot of NBA stars use story captions as a way of showing their approval. LeBron made use of that tactic.

LeBron James currently resides in Los Angeles. The Usher concert took place in Las Vegas, which is one state over. Usher also posted the video on his Instagram page, as he shared the memorable moment with his 11.5 million followers.

Throughout his stellar career, Dr. Dre has amassed a net worth of $700 million. Dr. Dre has his own headphone range and has been involved in launching countless music careers.

He rose to prominence as part of N.W.A. before going on to have a successful solo career and becoming a legendary hip-hop producer.

Michael Cooper unhappy with LeBron James eating on the sidelines

In a recent preseason game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, LeBron James caused a debate on social media. After participating in the first half of play, LeBron came out after halftime in street clothes.

The NBA legend then watched his teammates from the sidelines while enjoying something to eat.

Some NBA fans and former players believed LeBron should have remained in the locker room until he had finished eating rather than doing so while supporting his teammates. Former Lakers champion Michael Cooper was unimpressed by LeBron's decision.

"I didn't like that," Cooper said via the "Showtime with Coop" podcast. "He's LeBron James but still, you got to have respect for the game man. I don't mind the guy eating but go eat in the locker room and then when you come out then you come out and you know, be part of the team." [15:50 mark of the video]

LeBron has been in the NBA for 21 years. The legendary forward clearly feels comfortable enough to eat a meal while sitting on the bench. In truth, the discussion surrounding his food is overblown. LeBron knows how to take care of his body, and is also an exceptional team leader. There's nothing to stop him doing both at the same time.