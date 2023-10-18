"Go eat in locker room" - 5x NBA champion flips out at Lebron James for munching snacks courtside during live game

LeBron James, just like every other NBA player, is in full preparation for the upcoming campaign. However, the preparation for a 20-year veteran like him is extremely different from players who are younger. For example, he has barely played in the preseason to keep himself fresh for the actual grind of the regular season.

In the current preseason, he has only played in two games so far. In these two games, James has averaged only 17 minutes, which ranks as the 11th most for the LA Lakers. He has also put up 11 points on 8 attempts per game, which shows that he is seeing limited action.

LeBron James did suit up in the LA Lakers' most recent matchup against the Golden State Warriors but only played in the first half. At halftime, he changed out of his uniform and into street clothes, but still sat with his team on the bench. Aside from supporting his team, the 38-year-old also felt like it was a good time to eat something.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

While it is only the preseason and antics such as these are more acceptable, not everyone was amused by what James did. Among the people who disliked the icon's actions is five-time NBA champion Michael Cooper, who talked about it on Showtime Podcast.

"I didn't like that," Cooper said about the situation."He's LeBron James but still, you got to have respect for the game man. I don't mind the guy eating but go eat in the locker room and then when you come out then you come out and you know, be part of the team." [15:50 mark of the video]

People are certainly divided on whether LeBron James eating on the bench was okay or not. However, it is quite clear where Michael Cooper stands on the issue.

LeBron James has been enjoying the NFL during preseason

While LeBron James and the Lakers are getting ready for the upcoming season, he has also taken the time to show support to his favorite NFL teams and players. During yesterday's LA Chargers versus Dallas Cowboys matchup at the SoFi stadium, James was spotted in attendance.

Expand Tweet

He has also taken the time to praise some of the players who have stood out this season. Recently, he called LA Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp a 'beast' in his Instagram stories. This came after Kupp's second game back from injury. He also posted a story praising the Cleveland Browns defense, led by Myles Garret.

LeBron posted these stories, one about Cooper Kupp and the other about the Cleveland Browns defense

LeBron James has certainly been enjoying the downtime before the actual regular season arrives. However, it would be fair for fans to expect him to dominate as usual once the season begins.