“In the Yahndi vault”: Fans react hilariously to Kanye West & Ty Dolla’s ‘Vultures’ release reportedly being postponed to an indefinite date

Kanye West and Ty Dolla's Vultures has reportedly been indefinitely postponed after a previous rescheduling from its initial release date of December 31, 2023, to January 12, 2024.

According to Forbes, the duo's project, creatively dubbed ¥$, is still slated to release this year. However, the previous announcement of January 12, 2024, is allegedly no longer an expected release date for the upcoming album. Fans have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share their opinions on this new information.

Expand Tweet

The album would be Ye's first full-length project since his public incarceration in 2023 due to the artist's controversial comments. Fans believe the album would heavily reference the backlash he faced last year, but with no official release date, these speculations remain unconfirmed.

"I am not surprised at this point": Fans react to reports of Kanye West's Vultures being re-scheduled again

Vultures, creatively dubbed ¥$, is the much-anticipated album featuring Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign. The abbreviated title represents both artists' names with "¥," as in Ye, and "$" as in Ty Dolla $ign. The album, initially slated for a December 31, 2023, release date, was rescheduled to January 12, 2024, according to Apple Music.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In a January 2 article, Forbes cited a spokesperson from Kanye West's team who had allegedly reached out to confirm that the album would not be arriving on the rescheduled date (January 12, 2024) and, at the moment, does not have an official release date.

Fans reacted to this alleged news on X, with many sharing their disappointment and speculating if the album would even be released.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The negative reactions and backlash this alleged news received seemed to stem from similar issues with Kanye's previous album announcements, with one specific example of the album titled Yandhi being delayed several times before the artist ultimately canceled it.

Many dedicated Ye fans expressed their remorse for not being able to listen to the new album on the rescheduled date. With no official confirmation from West, Ty Dolla, or their team on the album's current status, the release date remains set for January 12, 2024.

Everything we know about the events leading up to the announcement of Kanye West and Ty Dolla's upcoming album Vultures

Kanye West's last official album release was Donda, which dropped a little over two years ago. In August 2023, rumors of Ye working on another solo project surfaced on Reddit. Later in September, Kanye West would preview a new song at the Mowalola SS24 fashion show in London.

Expand Tweet

On September 25, 2023, Jesus Is King II, by Kanye West and Dr. Dre, was leaked in its entirety. The album featured artists like Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Pusha T. How the entire album managed to make its way to the internet is still unclear, but many speculate this was a marketing move by Ye and his team to generate hype leading up to the release of Vultures.

Two days after the 'Dre x Kanye West' album leaked online, on September 27, 2023, TMZ reported that Kanye was working on a new project with Ty Dolla $ign. In October, Ty Dolla took to Instagram to announce a Multi Stadium album listening party on November 3, 2023.

This event was postponed, but his post did, however, feature the Yen and Dollar symbols for the first time, as the abbreviated names of both Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign.

Kanye West at Rolling Loud New York 2022 (Image via Getty)

In November 2023, the news of Kanye West working on Vultures while residing in Saudi Arabia circulated on the internet, with an Instagram user posting shots from the supposed residence. Ty Dolla confirmed Kanye was residing in Saudi Arabia during one of his concerts, where he said:

"Just landed on a flight from Saudi Arabia, I've been out there recording a part of my album with my brother Ye. And that's coming real soon."

In November 2023, a snippet of the now-released title track, Vultures, sporting the same name as the album, would leak online with verses from Ye, Ty Dolla, and Lil Durk.

The song was officially released on November 22, 2023, without the Lil Durk verse. Instead, it featured the rapper Bump J. Durkio's verse was later added back in the studio version of Vultures on streaming services.

Expand Tweet

On December 8, 2023, Ty$ shared a handwritten tracklist of the upcoming album, which will consist of 18 tracks, on his Instagram. Ty's tracklist announcement was later followed by a post from Kanye West, sneak teasing the first track from the album, Everybody, sampling the hit Backstreet Boys song of the same name.

Between December 12 and 14, 2023, Kanye West and Ty Dolla hosted two raves as exclusive album listening events. Fans speculated this meant the album was about to be released, with the possibility of it being released after the second rave concluded.

The first rave went down in Miami on December 12, which caught headlines for Kanye's apparent KKK-inspired outfit and his daughter, North West, taking the stage to preview her verse from the upcoming album.

The second rave took place in Las Vegas at 11 pm on December 14, but shortly after the rave commenced, it was shut down by police. The rave did, however, resume a while later. Reports from the event state Ye supposedly moved the rave to a hotel room shortly after the event was resumed. This event was attended by Quavo, Playboi Carti, Rich The Kid, and more, with each ticket costing $2000.

Closing out his rave in the early mornings of December 15, Kanye West went on a lengthy tirade where he called out Drake, Jay-Z, and many others for not supporting him throughout last year while also taking shots at Adidas.

"F**k everybody, ni**a. That's what I'm trying to say to you ni**as right f**king now, ni**a. Drake, this is what you been waiting for. Jay-Z, this is what you been waiting for. Adidas, this is what you been waiting for. Kim, this is what you been waiting for."

Expand Tweet

The rant concluded with Vultures not dropping on December 15 but with an official statement from a representative of Kanye West and Ty$, who confirmed the album's official release date as December 31, 2023.

December 31 has come and gone with no sign of the ¥$ collaboration.