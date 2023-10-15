The NBA is known to be the land of the giants, though players still come in various sizes. Victor Wembanyama is one of the tallest players in the league today, standing at 7'4". Many used to believe that being freakishly tall should give you the advantage to dominate the league. While that may be true in some cases, shorter guys like Steph Curry and average-height players like LeBron James have become some of the league's all-time greats.

However, fans can't help but make comparisons among players in terms of height. Recently, a user on Reddit pointed out that Victor Wembanyama is seven inches taller than LeBron James. They also noted that James and Steph Curry have the same height difference. While these are interesting facts, other NBA fans on Reddit referenced basketball legend Muggsy Bogues in response to the height comparisons among the three stars.

"And Steph is 11 inches taller than Muggsy Bogues," a fan wrote.

"Yeah and people thought MJ ended his career because he called him a midget. I highly doubt Muggsy even remotely gave a f**k," another user chimed in.

"Is Bogues the "inch for inch" GOAT? Given his height and what he was still able to accomplish, he's one of the most extraordinary outliers in sports history," a fan posted.

"Muggsy Bogues is 11 inches taller than Balboni at 4 foot 1 with silver wiry hair."

Is Victor Wembanyama's height proving to be an advantage in the 2023 NBA Preseason?

While looking at Victor Wembanyama, many might immediately be intimidated by his towering height. It's also worth noting that Wembanyama's skinny frame makes him look bigger than he really is. The question now is, 'Has he been able to capitalize on his height advantage during his preseason games so far?'

Two games have passed since the Frenchman made his NBA preseason debut. The San Antonio Spurs faced the OKC Thunder and Miami Heat in those two games. Looking at Wembanyama's first game against OKC, it was clear that he was the Spurs' best player. However, going up against a fellow giant in Chet Holmgren, the 19-year-old's flaws were suddenly apparent.

While Wemby has a clear ability to score, he still has some work to do in terms of securing rebounds for his team. Despite standing at 7'4", he has averaged only 4.5 rebounds so far. Being a player who's over seven feet tall, fans and analysts alike would expect you to dominate the boards.

All that being said, Victor Wembanyama still needs a few more tweaks in terms of capitalizing on his size. If he successfully improves on his game as a big man, he could end up being compared to the likes of Shaquille O'Neal in the near future.