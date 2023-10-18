Kanye West, who once accused Chris Paul of cheating with Kim Kardashian, faces massive backlash over his praise for Adolf Hitler

Multiplatinum-selling recording artist Kanye West once accused NBA superstar Chris Paul of cheating with his former wife Kim Kardashian. West is in hot water once again and is facing backlash for praising Adolf Hitler.

The 46-year-old West was scheduled to perform at the RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia, Italy, this week. However, organizers decided to postpone the show following the uproar he caused with his comments about Hitler last year, which many Italians did not like.

In one of his interviews, ‘Ye’ said:

"Every human being has something of value they brought to the table, especially Hitler. I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis."

The National Association of Italian Partisans, through its vice-president Albertina Soliani, expressed its position to West performing in front of many young Italians. The official told Daily Mail in an interview:

“Someone can be a fantastic singer, but then they are also judged by what they say, and West has made some inhumane declarations, and with what's happening in the world today, we cannot accept this concert.”

West is no stranger to controversies, as he has had a lot of publicized ones over the years. One of which involved NBA player Chris Paul, who he accused of cheating with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

In December last year, the hip-hop icon tweeted an image of ‘CP3’ and captioned it with:

“Let’s break one last window before we get outta here. I caught this guy with Kim. Good night.”

Screenshot of Kanye West's Tweet about Chris Paul

Chris Paul denied his supposed involvement with Kardashian and just let the issue die down.

Chris Paul 'excited' about moving to Warriors

Twelve-time NBA All-Star guard Chris Paul has moved to the Golden State Warriors, with whom he has had many battles in the Western Conference. He now awaits many possibilities that await them this season.

The 38-year-old Paul played the last three seasons with the Phoenix Suns before he was traded to the Washington Wizards along with other assets for Bradley Beal in June. His stay in the Capitol, though, was short-lived. In the first week of July, he was moved to Golden State in exchange for, among other players, Jordan Poole.

In an interview with ESPN following the deal, the future Hall-of-Famer shared that he's pumped as well to play alongside passionate players like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green with the Warriors:

"It happens around this league all the time. It’s probably the first time I’ve been in a situation like that, but when you get out there on the court with guys that are like-minded and love to play the game the same way that I love to, I’m excited about it.

"It’s always a new process when you’re going to a new team; I’ve done it a number of times now, but I’m definitely excited about this because these guys know what it’s all about. They’ve been there. They’ve won over and over again, so I’m glad to be a part of that process."

Check out the interview below:

Chris Paul played the first two preseason games of the Warriors against the LA Lakers, averaging six points, 4.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 16.5 minutes on the floor. Golden State won both games.