Controversial rapper Kanye West has made a bold claim, saying he caught Phoenix Suns superstar Chris Paul with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. West took to Twitter to make the shocking revelation. He posted a picture of CP3, along with the caption:
"Let’s break one last window before we get outa here I caught this guy with Kim Good night"
West has made many controversial remarks about celebrities since his split with his ex-wife. Paul seems to have been caught in this cycle. However, CP3 has been married for over a decade to his college sweetheart Jada Crawley. The couple also has two kids together.
West's latest comments have surprised NBA fans online as Paul has stayed away from controversies of this magnitude. However, that didn't stop them from trolling CP3 following West's tweet.
One fan hinted that Devin Booker assisted his backcourt partner in his alleged relationship with Kim Kardashian, relating to the former's relationship with Kendall Jenner, Kardashian's sister. Here's what the fan wrote:
"Devin Booker with the biggest assist of his career"
Another fan took a dig at Chris Paul for not winning a ring in his career but engaging in a relationship with Kim, saying:
"Bro can get Kim but not a ring"
Here are some more reactions:
Chris Paul and Kim Kardashian yet to comment on Kanye West's bold claim
It was a quiet day around the NBA on Thursday, with only one game played between the Dallas Mavericks and Detroit Pistons. However, Kanye West single-handedly sent NBA Twitter into a frenzy, accusing Chris Paul of cheating with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.
Fans seem to think there are plenty of links between Paul and Kardashian. Devin Booker, Paul's teammate with the Suns, was in a relationship with another member of the family, Kendall Jenner. Meanwhile, fans seem to think CP3 got hit with the "Kardashian Curse."
The "Point God" has averaged a career-low 9.5 points per game, shooting a dismal 36.8% from the floor, including 27.3% from 3-point range this season. Paul's frequent struggles in the playoffs have also been blamed on his alleged relationship with Kim Kardashian.
However, Kanye West has been in the news for making false accusations and controversial remarks. His comments about Chris Paul are far from getting validated as of now. While Paul is yet to comment on the matter, Kim Kardashian hasn't said anything, either. The latter has refrained from making public statements about her ex-husband's controversial remarks.