Controversial rapper Kanye West has made a bold claim, saying he caught Phoenix Suns superstar Chris Paul with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. West took to Twitter to make the shocking revelation. He posted a picture of CP3, along with the caption:

"Let’s break one last window before we get outa here I caught this guy with Kim Good night"

West has made many controversial remarks about celebrities since his split with his ex-wife. Paul seems to have been caught in this cycle. However, CP3 has been married for over a decade to his college sweetheart Jada Crawley. The couple also has two kids together.

West's latest comments have surprised NBA fans online as Paul has stayed away from controversies of this magnitude. However, that didn't stop them from trolling CP3 following West's tweet.

One fan hinted that Devin Booker assisted his backcourt partner in his alleged relationship with Kim Kardashian, relating to the former's relationship with Kendall Jenner, Kardashian's sister. Here's what the fan wrote:

"Devin Booker with the biggest assist of his career"

Another fan took a dig at Chris Paul for not winning a ring in his career but engaging in a relationship with Kim, saying:

"Bro can get Kim but not a ring"

Here are some more reactions:

Hubie Talks Hoops @HubieTalksHoops @kanyewest Now if you are a fan of the Suns, Chris Paul’s connection to a Kardashian explains why the the guy’s production has been declining lately, mainly because, let’s face it, those girls are worse than knee tendinitis to NBA players. @kanyewest Now if you are a fan of the Suns, Chris Paul’s connection to a Kardashian explains why the the guy’s production has been declining lately, mainly because, let’s face it, those girls are worse than knee tendinitis to NBA players. https://t.co/UyEda2nkMN

V̷a̷t̷o̷r̷ @Vator_H_Town @kanyewest When I got to the arena, I looked right at Chris Paul and I just knew one day he was gonna bag Kim K. @kanyewest When I got to the arena, I looked right at Chris Paul and I just knew one day he was gonna bag Kim K. https://t.co/DIyzxmWPR5

Andrew Bogut @andrewbogut



#dimes twitter.com/kanyewest/stat… ye @kanyewest Let’s break one last window before we get outa here I caught this guy with Kim Good night Let’s break one last window before we get outa here I caught this guy with Kim Good night https://t.co/1rqdJ5szrj Booker with the assist? Booker with the assist?#dimes twitter.com/kanyewest/stat…

𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙩𝘾𝙪𝙡𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚🔥 @WadexFlash @kanyewest CP3 realizing Ye just exposed him on a random Thursday: @kanyewest CP3 realizing Ye just exposed him on a random Thursday: https://t.co/GyFo1Hqvr7

Dylan Park-Pettiford @dyllyp Chris Paul standing in the kitchen looking at Twitter tryna figure out how he’s going to explain that Kanye tweet to his wife Chris Paul standing in the kitchen looking at Twitter tryna figure out how he’s going to explain that Kanye tweet to his wife https://t.co/zZ7qC7jCcn

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Devin Booker and Chris Paul at the Kardashian house Devin Booker and Chris Paul at the Kardashian house https://t.co/jdDyGLg2xl

Chris Paul and Kim Kardashian yet to comment on Kanye West's bold claim

It was a quiet day around the NBA on Thursday, with only one game played between the Dallas Mavericks and Detroit Pistons. However, Kanye West single-handedly sent NBA Twitter into a frenzy, accusing Chris Paul of cheating with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Fans seem to think there are plenty of links between Paul and Kardashian. Devin Booker, Paul's teammate with the Suns, was in a relationship with another member of the family, Kendall Jenner. Meanwhile, fans seem to think CP3 got hit with the "Kardashian Curse."

The "Point God" has averaged a career-low 9.5 points per game, shooting a dismal 36.8% from the floor, including 27.3% from 3-point range this season. Paul's frequent struggles in the playoffs have also been blamed on his alleged relationship with Kim Kardashian.

However, Kanye West has been in the news for making false accusations and controversial remarks. His comments about Chris Paul are far from getting validated as of now. While Paul is yet to comment on the matter, Kim Kardashian hasn't said anything, either. The latter has refrained from making public statements about her ex-husband's controversial remarks.

