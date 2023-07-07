Steph Curry, Steve Kerr, and the Golden State Warriors have won four NBA Championships together. This past season though, they faced their first elimination before reaching the NBA Finals in the Steph Curry-Steve Kerr era.

Given this early elimination, the Warriors traded away Jordan Poole and draft picks to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Chris Paul. Curry recently bid goodbye to Jordan Poole and welcomed Chris Paul to the Warriors.

Steph Curry took to Twitter recently and said the following:

"CP, can't wait to ride with you brother. It'll be different with us on the same side. Let's get it! Let's get it!"

Steph says farewell to Jordan Poole, and welcomes Chris Paul to the Warriors

Curry is the primary point guard of the Golden State Warriors, however, Chris Paul is one of the best point guards in NBA history. This should make for an interesting dynamic.

Paul was a starter for the Phoenix Suns last year, but his role on the Warriors is uncertain. It is likely that given Paul's injury history, he will come off the bench for the Warriors.

Steph Curry bids farewell to Jordan Poole

Jordan Poole didn't have the season this past year that everyone expected after he signed a four-year $128 million deal with the Warriors. Part of this can be attributed to Draymond Green punching him in practice, before the season even started.

The Warriors have now officially traded Jordan Poole, and while welcoming Chris Paul, Curry bade farewell to Poole:

"I appreciate the four years brother. You're a champion. You grew up right in front of everybody's face in terms of that first year was rough, a lot of injuries.

"Just trying to find your way, going to G-league and coming back and helping us finish 15-5 down the stretch of that second year. Us winning a championship in the third year. And, fighting till the end this past year.

"So, can't wait to see you blossom big fella. Can't wait to see you shine in your own situation. Just looking forward to competing and obviously we're a fan of everything you've become. Good luck to you!"

Jordan Poole will definitely continue to improve his game. At 24 years old, Poole has a long way to go, and could one day be a leading star in the NBA.

