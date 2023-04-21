Why did Draymond Green punch Jordan Poole in 2022? Real reason explored

Draymond Green has been the talk of the town over the past few days after stomping on Domantas Sabonis' chest. Green was subsequently suspended for one game by the NBA due to his history of unsportsmanlike behavior. One of those instances was punching teammate Jordan Poole before the start of the season.

But why did Green hit Poole during the Golden State Warriors' training camp? The rumored reason for the incident was that the two players were talking trash about their future contracts. Both Green and Poole were eligible to sign an extension this past summer.

However, Poole was the only one who was offered a new contract worth $140 million for four years. Green is expected to opt out of his contract at the end of the season and become a free agent.

The Golden State Warriors sent Draymond Green home after the incident, while Jordan Poole stayed at the facility and continued practicing. Green addressed the media the next day after a video of his punch was leaked online.

The former Defensive Player of the Year apologized for his behavior and was suspended by the Warriors for the rest of the preseason. He told reporters a day after the incident that he had already spoken to Poole and his family, his teammates and the rest of the coaching staff.

"I was wrong for my actions that took place on Wednesday and for that, I have apologized to my team," Green said. "I have apologized to Jordan. Quite frankly if my mother saw that video, I know how she would feel. I apologized to his mother and father, his family and friends who care for him."

More than a week after getting punched by Green, Poole broke his silence hours after signing a new contract with the defending champions. Poole revealed the Green apologized to him personally and would move forward to their goal of winning another championship.

"He apologized and professional," Poole said. "We plan on handling ourselves that way. We're here to play basketball and everybody on our team and in the locker room knows what it takes to win a championship, and we're going to do that on the court. That's really all I have to say on the matter. We're here to win a championship and keep hanging banners."

Incident between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole affected Warriors throughout the season

Jordan Poole and Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors didn't look like the defending champions for most of the season. They finished the season with a record of 44-38 and were just sixth in the Western Conference standings.

One of the rumors midway through the season was that the incident between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole was still affecting the Warriors' locker room. The defending champions are known for their chemistry and the punch definitely had an effect on them all season long.

