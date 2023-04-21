What did Joy Taylor say about Domantas Sabonis and Draymond Green? FS1 host sparks backlash with 'dumb' take

FS1 host Joy Taylor sparked backlash with a "dumb" take about the Domantas Sabonis and Draymond Green incident. Taylor shared her opinion on Green's suspension following his stomp on Sabonis in Game 2 of the Sacramento Kings' matchup with the Golden State Warriors.
On "Speak" on FS1, Taylor and crew discussed the incident that happened in Game 2. Sabonis appeared to grab Green's foot during the play, with the Warriors star retaliating with a stomp to the chest.
Taylor sided with Green and called out Sabonis for instigating the situation.
"I think everybody should take a big, deep breath," Taylor said. "First of all, Sabonis is wrong. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. You don't want your stomach stepped on by a giant man in Draymond Green? Don't pull on his ankle.
"Actions have consequences. That's why you got stepped on. I have no sympathy for him. Draymond on the other hand, needs to know the second guy always gets caught, always."
Despite all the debates on who was wrong between Draymond Green and Domantas Sabonis, the NBA made the decision to suspend Green for one game. The league based their punishment on Green's history of unsportsmanlike conduct.
The presence of Adam Silver during Game 2, as well as Green's antics before his ejection, might have also affected the NBA's decision. Nevertheless, the Golden State Warriors didn't need the former Defensive Player of the Year to beat the Sacramento Kings in Game 3.
Steph Curry led the way for the defending champions, putting up 36 points, six rebounds and three assists in their 114-97 win. Kevon Looney had an amazing game with a prime Draymond statline of four points, 20 rebounds and nine assists.
Meanwhile, De'Aaron Fox had a huge game for the Kings with 26 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. Sabonis had a double-double of 15 points and 16 rebounds. Game 4 of the series is on Sunday at the Chase Center.
Fans called out Joy Taylor on his 'dumb' take on Domantas Sabonis
Fans on social media defended Domantas Sabonis from Joy Taylor's dumb take. Some argued that two wrongs don't make a right and that the league made the right decision given Draymond Green's history.
Sabonis also came out after Game 2 to defend himself and explained that he was trying to protect his face. He grabbed Green's foot by accident and wasn't trying to play dirty. One fan said:
"This a dumb take," the fan tweeted. "Two wrongs don't make a right. Sabonis was wrong to grab the foot. But, reacting with force was equally, if not, more wrong."
Here are other reactions to Taylor's take on the Sabonis-Green incident:
