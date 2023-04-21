What did Joy Taylor say about Domantas Sabonis and Draymond Green? FS1 host sparks backlash with 'dumb' take

FS1 host Joy Taylor sparked backlash with a "dumb" take about the Domantas Sabonis and Draymond Green incident. Taylor shared her opinion on Green's suspension following his stomp on Sabonis in Game 2 of the Sacramento Kings' matchup with the Golden State Warriors.

On "Speak" on FS1, Taylor and crew discussed the incident that happened in Game 2. Sabonis appeared to grab Green's foot during the play, with the Warriors star retaliating with a stomp to the chest.

Taylor sided with Green and called out Sabonis for instigating the situation.

"I think everybody should take a big, deep breath," Taylor said. "First of all, Sabonis is wrong. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. You don't want your stomach stepped on by a giant man in Draymond Green? Don't pull on his ankle.

"Actions have consequences. That's why you got stepped on. I have no sympathy for him. Draymond on the other hand, needs to know the second guy always gets caught, always."

Despite all the debates on who was wrong between Draymond Green and Domantas Sabonis, the NBA made the decision to suspend Green for one game. The league based their punishment on Green's history of unsportsmanlike conduct.

The presence of Adam Silver during Game 2, as well as Green's antics before his ejection, might have also affected the NBA's decision. Nevertheless, the Golden State Warriors didn't need the former Defensive Player of the Year to beat the Sacramento Kings in Game 3.

Steph Curry led the way for the defending champions, putting up 36 points, six rebounds and three assists in their 114-97 win. Kevon Looney had an amazing game with a prime Draymond statline of four points, 20 rebounds and nine assists.

Meanwhile, De'Aaron Fox had a huge game for the Kings with 26 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. Sabonis had a double-double of 15 points and 16 rebounds. Game 4 of the series is on Sunday at the Chase Center.

Fans called out Joy Taylor on his 'dumb' take on Domantas Sabonis

Fans defended Domantas Sabonis from Joy Taylor's dumb take.

Fans on social media defended Domantas Sabonis from Joy Taylor's dumb take. Some argued that two wrongs don't make a right and that the league made the right decision given Draymond Green's history.

Sabonis also came out after Game 2 to defend himself and explained that he was trying to protect his face. He grabbed Green's foot by accident and wasn't trying to play dirty. One fan said:

"This a dumb take," the fan tweeted. "Two wrongs don't make a right. Sabonis was wrong to grab the foot. But, reacting with force was equally, if not, more wrong."

Michael Brumagin @MBrumagin



Sabonis did not have his leg in any sort of lock that would cause an injury, and Draymond pulled it from his grasp with relative ease,… @cameronsalerno1 This a dumb take. Two wrongs don't make a right. Sabonis was wrong to grab the foot. But, reacting with force was equally, if not, more wrong.Sabonis did not have his leg in any sort of lock that would cause an injury, and Draymond pulled it from his grasp with relative ease,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @cameronsalerno1 This a dumb take. Two wrongs don't make a right. Sabonis was wrong to grab the foot. But, reacting with force was equally, if not, more wrong.Sabonis did not have his leg in any sort of lock that would cause an injury, and Draymond pulled it from his grasp with relative ease,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Here are other reactions to Taylor's take on the Sabonis-Green incident:

Smoke-o-matic @HeWhoSmoketh @cameronsalerno1 I'll take "People who need to go back to Kindergarten" for 800 Alex. @cameronsalerno1 I'll take "People who need to go back to Kindergarten" for 800 Alex.

Tyler Diehl @TYGUY193 @cameronsalerno1 We all know it's a race thing with her. Lol if it was the other way around like I said. It would be a different story. @cameronsalerno1 We all know it's a race thing with her. Lol if it was the other way around like I said. It would be a different story.

elemenop718 @elemenop718 @cameronsalerno1 I wonder if she would feel different if there was something different about Sabonis? @cameronsalerno1 I wonder if she would feel different if there was something different about Sabonis?

Nathaniel @ndonovan99



I can't put my finger on it



There must be something? @cameronsalerno1 Why does she NOT like Sabonis?I can't put my finger on itThere must be something? @cameronsalerno1 Why does she NOT like Sabonis?I can't put my finger on itThere must be something? https://t.co/OwCfPYNFY0

Sara Hodges KOVR @saratalkssports @cameronsalerno1 And that's why he got suspended. Because his action has a consequence too @cameronsalerno1 And that's why he got suspended. Because his action has a consequence too

YZE1 @RawRareRR @cameronsalerno1 His reaction got him ejected and suspended, great take 🙄 be unsportsmanlike just because the other person did something unsportsmanlike to you. Green was very very extra with his reaction to something he would honestly do himself. Good job Sabonis, now Dray on the bench. @cameronsalerno1 His reaction got him ejected and suspended, great take 🙄 be unsportsmanlike just because the other person did something unsportsmanlike to you. Green was very very extra with his reaction to something he would honestly do himself. Good job Sabonis, now Dray on the bench.

DISCO-INFERNO-70 @70Inferno

People are really trying too hard to find fault with Sabonis. @cameronsalerno1 I've seen the play a hundred times, and i still don't see anything that excuses Green's decision to stomp on his chest. Green did it because he is used to bullying people around.People are really trying too hard to find fault with Sabonis. @cameronsalerno1 I've seen the play a hundred times, and i still don't see anything that excuses Green's decision to stomp on his chest. Green did it because he is used to bullying people around.People are really trying too hard to find fault with Sabonis.

James @WackyStarfish @cameronsalerno1 How does @JoyTaylorTalks even have a job at this point? Plenty of other women that know hoop and sports 1000% better than her. Trash. @cameronsalerno1 How does @JoyTaylorTalks even have a job at this point? Plenty of other women that know hoop and sports 1000% better than her. Trash.

Matthew @Matthew_socal @cameronsalerno1 Ridiculous. Sabonis was wrong for grabbing (though I personally didn’t see a lot)… but Draymond’s step was full force. It was a strike, not a step. Those are two polar opposites. Green was let off by the nba. He should had been out the rest of the series. @cameronsalerno1 Ridiculous. Sabonis was wrong for grabbing (though I personally didn’t see a lot)… but Draymond’s step was full force. It was a strike, not a step. Those are two polar opposites. Green was let off by the nba. He should had been out the rest of the series.

