"I'm gonna take a little piece" - Charles Barkley just cannot resist a churro as he breaks his fast yet again

Charles Barkley was unable to resist the power of churros on the latest episode of Inside the NBA. Barkley decided to break his fast again after the crew presented him with churros covered in purple powder from the Sacramento Kings.

On Thursday's show, Ernie Johnson revealed that the Kings sent them some churros to enjoy. However, Barkley warned the rest of the crew that he cannot eat one because he already broke his fast earlier in the day after having one donut from Dunkin' Donuts.

"I can't have those," Barkley said. "Because remember I cheated today with the donuts. You know I'm fasting, I can't cheat twice. I ate a whole donut today. Shoutout to the Dunkin' Donut people, they were awesome."

But after Kenny Smith took a bite of the churros and Shaquille O'Neal encouraged him to taste it, Barkley knew he needed to eat some.

"I'm gonna take a little piece because Kenny ate a litte of my fish tonight," Barkley said.

Chuck can't resist a churro

Charles Barkley has been on a weight loss journey since last year by way of intermittent fasting. Barkley revealed on The Next Round podcast back in July that he's been fasting to lose weight. He wanted to get into better shape to help his golf game.

"I'm down about 50 pounds. I've been doing the intermittent fasting thing where I've been eating one time a day," Barkley said. "I'm down 52 (pounds) but I gained 94 when I got my new hips. I just got to get in better shape. ... No reason for being fat, man. Just put the fork down, Chuck."

Charles Barkley apologized to the women of San Antonio after tasting churros

Charles Barkley at the Capital One's The Match V: Bryson v Brooks

Charles Barkley has been feuding with the women of San Antonio for years. Barkley once blamed churros on why the city has some "big ol' women." But when the Hall of Famer tasted the churros of San Antonio, he knew he had to make an apology back in a 2017 episode of Inside the NBA.

"I want to apologize to the women of San Antonio," Barkley said. "Ernie, I had churros last night. I see what all the excitement is about. I had churros last night.

"Them damn things are good, Ernie. Them churros are good. I see why they got all them big ol' women down in San Antonio. Them churros are the BOMB!"

It was one of the most hilarious moments in the history of Inside the NBA. It ended one of the longest feuds in sports TV history as Barkley bragged about having churros with vanilla ice cream and washed it down with some diet coke.

