Who are the NMSU students named in the Basketball hazing scandal? Allegations explored amid fresh lawsuit

Two former New Mexico State University (NMSU) students have filed new lawsuits against former head coach Greg Heiar and assistant head coach Dominique Taylor. Three former NMSU players, as well as the NMSU Board of Regents, were also named as defendants.

According to CNN, William Benjamin and Shakiru Odunewu filed the lawsuit on Wednesday. The plaintiffs shared details of alleged hazing and sexual assault by the three former players during their time with the team.

Benjamin and Odunewu reported the alleged incidents to Heiar and the rest of the coaching staff, but no action was taken against the three players. The university released the following statement after the lawsuits were filed:

"While NMSU does not comment on pending litigation, we want to assure everyone that this issue is being taken seriously. As we announced earlier this year, the university is working with Greenberg Traurig to look into these allegations. Their work is underway and running in parallel to our own internal investigation into this matter."

NMSU canceled the men's basketball team's season in February after multiple allegations of hazing within the team. Greg Heiar was fired while the rest of the coaching staff was put on paid administrative leave.

"Hazing has no place on our campus," university chancelor Dan Arvizu said in February. "And those found responsible will be held accountable for their actions. I am committed to the safety and well-being of all members of our campus community, as well as to the integrity of our university."

Heiar was initially placed on paid administrative leave about a week before his firing. It happened after campus police a report from an unnamed player for the Aggies that he was an alleged victim of false imprisonment.

The unnamed player was also allegedly harassed and sexually assaulted by three former players. It remains unclear if the three players from the February lawsuit are the same three players in William Benjamin and Shakiru Odunewu's lawsuits.

NMSU player also involved in shooting inside campus last year

Mike Peake of NMSU

The hazing incident is not the only scandal NMSU faced last season. Former player Mike Peake was dismissed after getting involved in a shooting on campus that resulted in the death of a student.

According to Sports Illustrated, Peake defended himself from a revenge beatdown inside the campus. One of the assailants, Brandon Travis, shot at Peake, who also fired back with his own gun that killed Travis at the scene.

Peake then met with several Aggies teammates to place a few items that could be used as evidence in the trunk of a car. Police questioned head coach Greg Heiar, who denied that he knew anything about the shooting.

However, assistant coach Lorenzo Jenkins was in possession of Peake's tablet, which was a crucial piece of evidence. Heiar also caught the attention of the police when he instructed the entire team and coaching staff to leave in the middle of the investigation.

