What are the most points scored in a half in the NBA playoffs? Taking a closer look at the historic stats

We all know that Michael Jordan holds the record for most points in a game in the NBA playoffs. Jordan scored 63 points against the Boston Celtics in the first round in 1986. But who has the postseason record for most points in a half?

According to Basketball Reference, the record for the most points in a half is 39 set by Eric "Sleepy" Floyd in 1987. He also holds the most points in a quarter with 29, doing it in the fourth quarter against the LA Lakers. The Golden State Warriors' star scored 39 points in the second half and a total of 51 in the game.

Floyd's performance didn't go for naught as the Warriors defeated the Lakers 129-121. The win avoided a sweep in the Western Conference semifinals, but the Lakers would be victorious in Game 5 to eliminate Golden State.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: "Bubble Murray is back" - Nuggets fans are in tears after Jamal Murray explodes for an epic 40-point performance in Game 2

Who scored the most points in the first half of an NBA playoff game?

Kevin Durant playing for the Golden State Warriors

If Eric "Sleepy" Floyd holds the postseason record for most points in a half, second half and a quarter, who owns the record for most points in the first half? Well, there are two players who have scored 38 points in the first half — Charles Barkley and Kevin Durant.

Barkley exploded for 56 points, including 38 points in the first half, in the Phoenix Suns' Game 3 win over the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the 1994 NBA playoffs. The Suns swept the Warriors to advance to the Western Conference semifinals.

Durant almost broke the postseason points record in a half in the first round of the 2019 NBA playoffs against the LA Clippers. The former MVP scored 38 points in the first half, torching Patrick Beverley and the Clippers in Game 6. He finished with 50 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Also Read: "I don't care, he's old"- Dillon Brooks dares LeBron James to drop a 40-point game

Who scored the most points in overtime in the NBA playoffs?

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors

Overtime periods are rare in the NBA playoffs, but a game is a guaranteed great when it goes to the extra five minutes. But who was the record for most points in overtime in the postseason?

It's Steph Curry, who scored 17 points in overtime, in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Portland Trail Blazers. Curry finished with 40 points, nine rebounds and eight assists to give the Warriors a commanding 3-1 series lead.

Curry's 17 points is also the most points scored in any overtime period in NBA history. He broke the record held by Gilbert Arenas, who scored 16 points in a regular season game back in 2006.

Also Read: "Let's goooooooo we own the Flakers" - Memphis Grizzlies fans are hyped after they take Game 2 to level the series against LA Lakers

Poll : 0 votes