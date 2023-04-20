"Bubble Murray is back" - Nuggets fans are in tears after Jamal Murray explodes for an epic 40-point performance in Game 2

Denver Nuggets fans are celebrating their Game 2 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, led by Jamal Murray's 40 points. Murray is slowly getting back into form following his knee injury at the end of the 2020-21 NBA season.

In the Nuggets' 122-113 win on Wednesday to earn the 2-0 series lead, Murray exploded for 40 points, three rebounds, five assists and two steals. He shot 13-for-22 from the field, including 6-for-10 from beyond the arc.

Nikola Jokic had a near triple double with 27 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. Michael Porter Jr. added 16 points, six rebounds and six assists, while Aaron Gordon contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans on social media reacted to the Denver Nuggets' dominant performance in Game 2. The Minnesota Timberwolves valiantly fought back in the third quarter, but Jamal Murray proved to be too much for them to hand. One Nuggets fan even said:

"Bubble Murray is back who gave him some this time"

Jayden ✭ @MicahsWrld11 @BleacherReport Bubble Murray is back who gave him some this time @BleacherReport Bubble Murray is back who gave him some this time

Bubble Murray was an unstoppable force for the Nuggets in the 2020 NBA playoffs. He averaged 26.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.6 assists inside the bubble, helping Denver reach the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2009.

Here are other comments regarding Murray and the Nuggets' win in Game 2:

PLAYOFF BOUND knicks fan @Rgbexe_ @BleacherReport If Jamal playing like he did tonight, then the Nuggets should be going to the WCF at bare minimum, even with the Clippers and the Suns in their path.... @BleacherReport If Jamal playing like he did tonight, then the Nuggets should be going to the WCF at bare minimum, even with the Clippers and the Suns in their path....

melly 🪬 @mellystr @BleacherReport If he's playing like this with Jokic playing how he is, not even joking that they can be a Finals team @BleacherReport If he's playing like this with Jokic playing how he is, not even joking that they can be a Finals team

Z 👑 @TheRealZach3 @BleacherReport Happy for em. Dude is straight killer. Been a long road but he’s back. Was told he was a bubble product lmao @BleacherReport Happy for em. Dude is straight killer. Been a long road but he’s back. Was told he was a bubble product lmao

StatMuse @statmuse Jamal Murray has four 40-point games in 410 regular season games.



He has five 40-point playoff games in just 34 games. Jamal Murray has four 40-point games in 410 regular season games. He has five 40-point playoff games in just 34 games. https://t.co/Oyln0tpURu

Also Read: "I don't care, he's old"- Dillon Brooks dares LeBron James to drop a 40-point game

Jamal Murray and Anthony Edwards put on a show in Game 2

Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets and Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves

Jamal Murray and Anthony Edwards put on a show in Game 2 between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves. Murray and Edwards dueled for most of the night, but it was the Nuggets that ended up with 122-113 win. Denver is also taking a 2-0 lead heading into Minnesota for Game 3 and 4.

Murray finished with 40 points, three rebounds, five assists and two steals. He was simply too good, shooting 13-for-22 from the field and 6-for-10 from beyond the arc. Edwards, on the other hand, had 41 points, four assists and two steals. He 14-for-23 from the field and 6-for-10 from the 3-point area.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



Jamal Murray and the Nuggets take Game 2 over Ant and the Wolves ⚔️ WHAT A BATTLEJamal Murray and the Nuggets take Game 2 over Ant and the Wolves ⚔️ WHAT A BATTLE 😤Jamal Murray and the Nuggets take Game 2 over Ant and the Wolves ⚔️ https://t.co/uWLwHP31TI

The Nuggets got the big lead early in the game and it looked like they were cruising to a win. However, the Timberwolves put up a fight in the third quarter before coming up short in the final frame.

Game 3 and 4 of this first round series will be at the Target Center in Minnesota. Game 3 is on Friday, while Game 4 is scheduled for Sunday. It will interesting to see if the Timberwolves can win at least one game or the Nuggets will go for the sweep.

Also Read: "Let's goooooooo we own the Flakers" - Memphis Grizzlies fans are hyped after they take Game 2 to level the series against LA Lakers

Poll : 0 votes