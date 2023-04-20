"Let's goooooooo we own the Flakers"- Memphis Grizzlies fans are hyped after they take Game 2 to level the series against LA Lakers

Memphis Grizzlies fans are hyped after they defeated the LA Lakers 103-93 in Game 2 on Wednesday to even the series at 1-1. The Grizzlies won despite the absence of Ja Morant, who is nursing a right hand injury suffered in Game 1.

Six Grizzlies players scored in double figures, led by Xavier Tillman, who had 22 points, 13 rebounds and three assists. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 18 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three blocks.

Desmond Bane added 17 points and four rebounds, while Tyus Jones had 10 points, six rebounds and eight assists. Luke Kennard came up huge off the bench with 13 points, going 3-for-4 from beyond the arc.

Memphis Grizzlies fans on social media were very happy with the team's victory and performance. Some even wrote off the Grizzlies following the injury news regarding Ja Morant. However, Memphis tied the series and one fan took a shot at the Lakers. The fan said:

"LETS GOOOOOOOO WE OWN THE FLAKERS"

GrizzleyJa @GrizzleyJaMVP @memgrizz LETS GOOOOOOOO WE OWN THE FLAKERS @memgrizz LETS GOOOOOOOO WE OWN THE FLAKERS

Here are the reactions from other Grizzlies fans after their win over the Lakers:

rian @rianswsh @memgrizz XAVIER TILLMAN THE NEW HAKEEM OLAJUWON @memgrizz XAVIER TILLMAN THE NEW HAKEEM OLAJUWON

Stephen Lylyk @LylykStephen @memgrizz



yet another example of that tonight



Off to LA now to get 1 @rogervilleasa the core steps up when their backs are up against the wall at the forumyet another example of that tonightOff to LA now to get 1 @memgrizz @rogervilleasa the core steps up when their backs are up against the wall at the forumyet another example of that tonight Off to LA now to get 1

🏗Ja-12™ @arnold_gatsinzi 🏾 @memgrizz 1st of all i knew we’d win, 2nd of all i knew we’d win!!…no easy way out. Grab 1 of 2 road win and we good 🤜🏾🤛🏾 @memgrizz 1st of all i knew we’d win, 2nd of all i knew we’d win!!…no easy way out. Grab 1 of 2 road win and we good 🤜🏾🤛🏾💪🏾 https://t.co/7FrObA6I8c

J @smith8982 @memgrizz even with the refs help they couldn’t win @memgrizz even with the refs help they couldn’t win https://t.co/tRYBeKDxNO

The Grizzlies were in control from the start, going on a 22-8 run in the first quarter. The LA Lakers tried to fight back, but were missing that extra step to get over the hill. Memphis went up as many as 20 points, with the Lakers trimming it to six points with less than four minutes left.

Memphis Grizzlies to visit LA Lakers for Game 3 and 4

Anthony Davis of the LA Lakers and Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies

The LA Lakers got what they wanted in the first two game of their series against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Lakers got the split and the home court advantage heading into Game 3 and 4 at Crypto.com Arena.

However, the Lakers will have to avoid having another lackluster performance like they had in Game 2. They were outhustled by the Grizzlies, who were playing without their best player in Ja Morant.

LeBron James had a strong game with 28 points, 12 rebounds and three assists, while Rui Hachimura added 20 points off the bench. However, Anthony Davis and D'Angelo Russell struggled for the Lakers.

Davis finished with 13 points, eight rebounds, three assists and five blocks, but was just 4-for-14 from the field. Russell had five points, seven rebounds and four assists, shooting an abysmal 2-for-11.

Game 3 of the Lakers-Grizzlies matchup is on Saturday, while Game 3 is scheduled for Monday. The Lakers will look to take a 3-1 series lead before Game 5 in Memphis.

