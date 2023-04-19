Create

"Watching his game turn into the WWE" - Hilarious Adam Silver memes take over Twitter in wake of Draymond Green suspension

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Apr 19, 2023 12:49 GMT
Draymond Green and NBA commissioner Adam Silver
Hilarious Adam Silver memes took over Twitter following the announcement that the NBA has suspended Draymond Green for one game. Silver was in the crowd at the Golden 1 Center when Green stomped on Domantas Sabonis' chest midway through the fourth quarter.

Green was slapped with a flagrant foul and was thrown out of the game. Sabonis initially grabbed Green's foot, but the stomp was way more emphatic and led to a sternum contusion for the Sacramento Kings big man.

The NBA announced on Tuesday that the Golden State Warriors star will be suspended for one game without pay. Green will miss Game 3 on Thursday at the Chase Center, with the Kings leading the series 2-0. The league noted that Green's suspension was based on his previous acts of unsportsmanship.

The following was released by the NBA. https://t.co/KEnWx2qTvs

While Draymond Green has a history of unspeakable acts, it's worth noting that taunting the crowd during the review didn't help his case. NBA commissioner Adam Silver was also in attendance, which probably didn't help either.

Fans on social media reacted to Green's suspension, and many sounded happy with the decision. It's probably too late for Green to change his ways, but the NBA was probably sending a message to the former Defensive Player of the Year and the defending champions.

One fan even likened Green's actions to a WWE move, probably the Curb Stomp, which is the finisher of Seth Rollins. The fan said:

"Bro Adam Silver was in the crowd watching his game turn into the WWE. Lol"
Here are some of the funniest memes and reactions to Adam Silver and the suspension of Draymond Green:

Adam Silver when Draymond taunted the Kings crowd after stomping on Sabonis https://t.co/fV7DrkDKeI
draymond ran around taunting the crowd after stomping on someone’s chest. whether you think it was intentional or not, adam silver wasn’t not NOT gonna suspend him
Looking back at our footage of Draymond yelling at the fans the more it feels like this was a message from the NBA to the Warriors org.Bruce Fraser, Poole and Iggy are laughing at this while Kerr is totally unfazed. I can't imagine that went over well with Adam Silver. https://t.co/hFB9QNXn2Z
Adam Silver explaining Draymond's suspension https://t.co/GDZiZyiM4v
don't let Adam Silver see this clip https://t.co/m2xZbwYtwG
Y’all gotta stop pretending Draymond Green going full Stone Cold on Sabonis, in front of Adam Silver no less, did not warrant some kind of punishment.
adam silver when he realizes he has to suspend draymond tomorrow https://t.co/LcNF92BiME
Adam Silver was sitting in the stands as a fan as Draymond was calling them all Pussies and Bitches. "Miss me with those Allegations, Dray." - Adam Silver https://t.co/fcvlLXHGWi
@BleacherReport adam silver implementing rules that nobody wants https://t.co/IeL3IRLDAY

Adam Silver gives more update on NBA in-season tournament

Adam Silver at the 2023 NBA All Star Game
The NBA is expected to introduce a new in-season tournament for next season as part of the new collective bargaining agreement. The in-season tournament will involve all 30 teams and could happen in the early part of the season.

Games in the tournament will count as regular season games. The two teams in the final will have an extra game, taking their season total to 83. There would be six groups of five teams each.

The top team in each group will move on to the knockouts, with two wildcard teams. The semifinals and finals will be held at a neutral venue, and the winning team will receive a substantial cash prize.

youtube-cover

NBA commissioner Adam Silver revealed a few more details about the in-season tournament at the Sports Business Journal's World Congress of Sports conference on Tuesday.

"The players will be wearing different uniforms," Silver said. "Maybe the court will look different. You'll know that it's not just a regular-season game."

