"Common sense prevails" - Internet reacts as trans player Lexi Rodgers is ruled ineligible to play by Basketball Australia

Transgender basketball player Lexi Rodgers has been ruled ineligible to play for the Kilsyth Cobras in the NBL1 South semi-professional league this season. Basketball Australia announced the decision on Tuesday following an assessment by an expert panel.

Rodgers was a talented player at the junior level, but her transition made it difficult going into the next level. Basketball Australia explained that Rodgers and other transgender athletes' eligibility will be on a case-by-case basis.

"Firstly, on behalf of Basketball Australia, I'd like to acknowledge and sincerely thank Lexi for her cooperation, understanding and patience throughout this process," Basketball Australia Director Suzy Batkovic said. It's a complex space that continues to evolve.

"While Lexi is understandably disappointed with the outcome, I know she'll continue to support her NBL1 South team throughout the season and be an active member of the basketball community."

Basketball Australia also pointed out that they will continue to develop a framework that will promote inclusivity. They're still educating themselves and will seek Lexi Rodgers' advice moving forward.

Nevertheless, Rodgers expressed her disappointment following the governing body's decision. She released the following statement on Instagram:

"I sought a different outcome from Basketball Australia. I participated fully and in good faith with the process and eligibility criteria. Consistent with the views expressed by so many, I firmly believe I have a place as an athlete in women’s basketball.

Fans on social media were divided regarding the decision by Basketball Australia to rule out a transgender athlete as ineligible to play. Some expressed support to Rodgers, while others celebrated that she couldn't play in a woman's league. One fan even said:

"Common sense prevails."

Here are other reactions to the decision to rule Rodgers ineligible to play:

Evilest Kitty @EvilestKitty @abcnews Lexi could play as a transgender in the men's team...just give Lexi a separate change room x @abcnews Lexi could play as a transgender in the men's team...just give Lexi a separate change room x

🎀Rҽɳ No 🎀pinned tweet 💜🇦🇺☀️🕉🌈 @Renee_Charlize @abcnews There needs to be a separate, voluntary mixed gender competition, where the other players choose to be involved and know the risks @abcnews There needs to be a separate, voluntary mixed gender competition, where the other players choose to be involved and know the risks

Chris @Chris86541826 @abcnews Correct decision. Trans women breaking records in women’s athletics in Europe.Also Trans women breaking records in USA swimming competitions. They have an unfair advantage. If they want to compete socially fine but professionally is unfair. @abcnews Correct decision. Trans women breaking records in women’s athletics in Europe.Also Trans women breaking records in USA swimming competitions. They have an unfair advantage. If they want to compete socially fine but professionally is unfair.

Kirrily Cunningham @KJC1970 @abcnews Some of these comments are horrific - Lexi should be supported, not treated like this. @abcnews Some of these comments are horrific - Lexi should be supported, not treated like this.

Russell Warman @Russ_tea_ @abcnews There are so many factors that contribute to an athlete's advantage/disadvantage. Why the infatuation with gender? @abcnews There are so many factors that contribute to an athlete's advantage/disadvantage. Why the infatuation with gender?

Jake Ayes 🇦🇺 @ayes_jake @abcnews This seems to be becoming the norm, it’s good to see sport applying common sense. @abcnews This seems to be becoming the norm, it’s good to see sport applying common sense.

Andrew Bogut was critical of Lexi Rodgers' application last month

Former NBA player Andrew Bogut was against Lexi Rodgers' plea to join a women's league.

Former NBA player and Australian star Andrew Bogut was one of the critical voices against Lexi Rodgers' plea to join a women's league. Bogut explained that he's not against transgender people but believes transgender female athletes have no right to enter a women's competition.

"I've got nothing against people who want to transition as adults," Bogut said. "I do have an issue, however, that you feel that you can infiltrate women's sport. I put it out because the league and clubs hadn't been transparent and not only let people within the league know, but members of that club didn't know and members of other teams didn't know.

"So, the fact I've put it out, and it has caused a sh*t storm today proves that they are, sh*t. Someone has spoken about it, and I'm not afraid to speak about it. I think it needs to be discussed."

