"Kinda feel for the guy" - Ja Morant gives concerning playoff injury update, leaves internet divided

Ja Morant gave a concerning update regarding the hand injury he suffered in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the LA Lakers. Morant fell on his right hand after a failed drive to the basket when Anthony Davis took a charge midway through the fourth quarter.
In an interview with reporters, Morant revealed that he's in pain and his status for Game 2 on Wednesday is in jeopardy. ESPN's Tim McMahon noted that the Grizzlies superstar was already dealing with an injury to his right hand.
"Tough, man, especially with everything I've been through pretty much this season," Morant said. "My main focus was to be out there for my guys. It's another incident where that's pretty much in jeopardy. I'm gonna do everything I can to be out there with my team, be out there on the floor."
Ja Morant also questioned everything that has been happening to him, given that he was suspended for eight games over a month ago. An injury to their best players is not something the Memphis Grizzlies need since the LA Lakers have been playing really well as of late.
"Honestly, man at this point I'm not even surprised with how my life been going," Morant said. "I'm just pretty much numb to everything now. ... It's one thing after another."
Some fans felt sympathy for Morant, who has been going through a lot of stuff this season. While his actions directly led to most of the controversies surrounding him, the hand injury was just a freak accident. One fan even said:
"I hope he gets better. Kinda feel for the guy because he's definitely going through stuff."
Here are other comments showing support for Morant:
Despite plenty of support for Morant online, there were some who didn't feel sorry for him. Some fans even noted that the 23-year-old guard has no one to blame but himself.
Ja Morant's X-ray results came back negative
Despite the injury to Ja Morant, the Memphis Grizzlies received some good news after the game. Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins told reporters that Morant's X-ray came back negative. That means there is no significant injury to his hand, but he remains questionable for Game 2 on Wednesday.
Jenkins also revealed that Morant was available to return late in Game 1, but the LA Lakers' run towards the end prevented him from coming back. The superstar guard is expected to be re-evaluated in the next couple of days.
The Grizzlies are trying to avoid going down 2-0 before heading to Los Angeles for Game 3 and 4. Morant finished Game 1 with just 18 points, six rebounds and two assists. He has been dealing with a minor hand injury since April 7.
