"Kinda feel for the guy" - Ja Morant gives concerning playoff injury update, leaves internet divided

Ja Morant gave a concerning update regarding the hand injury he suffered in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the LA Lakers. Morant fell on his right hand after a failed drive to the basket when Anthony Davis took a charge midway through the fourth quarter.

In an interview with reporters, Morant revealed that he's in pain and his status for Game 2 on Wednesday is in jeopardy. ESPN's Tim McMahon noted that the Grizzlies superstar was already dealing with an injury to his right hand.

"Tough, man, especially with everything I've been through pretty much this season," Morant said. "My main focus was to be out there for my guys. It's another incident where that's pretty much in jeopardy. I'm gonna do everything I can to be out there with my team, be out there on the floor."

Clayton Collier @ClaytonJCollier Ja Morant explaining his hand injury tonight, how his Game 2 status is 'in jeopardy,' and how he 'feels numb' when something bad happens at this point.



"It's just one thing after another." Ja Morant explaining his hand injury tonight, how his Game 2 status is 'in jeopardy,' and how he 'feels numb' when something bad happens at this point. "It's just one thing after another." https://t.co/IN6hK2uG2n

Ja Morant also questioned everything that has been happening to him, given that he was suspended for eight games over a month ago. An injury to their best players is not something the Memphis Grizzlies need since the LA Lakers have been playing really well as of late.

"Honestly, man at this point I'm not even surprised with how my life been going," Morant said. "I'm just pretty much numb to everything now. ... It's one thing after another."

Some fans felt sympathy for Morant, who has been going through a lot of stuff this season. While his actions directly led to most of the controversies surrounding him, the hand injury was just a freak accident. One fan even said:

"I hope he gets better. Kinda feel for the guy because he's definitely going through stuff."

KMO27 @KMO275 @ClaytonJCollier I hope he gets better. Kinda feel for the guy because he's definitely going through stuff. @ClaytonJCollier I hope he gets better. Kinda feel for the guy because he's definitely going through stuff.

Here are other comments showing support for Morant:

matty laver @LaverMatty 🏻 @ClaytonJCollier We forget that some of these guys are still so young. The pressure they feel and go through to play basketball. Yes they get paid very well to do it, but that adds to it. His head must be making a lot of noise. I go for the grizzlies. But I don’t wanna see any player injured @ClaytonJCollier We forget that some of these guys are still so young. The pressure they feel and go through to play basketball. Yes they get paid very well to do it, but that adds to it. His head must be making a lot of noise. I go for the grizzlies. But I don’t wanna see any player injured 🙏🏻

Ash @AshAmbitious_ @ClaytonJCollier This is sad. I feel bad for him. We love you Ja. Keep your head up @ClaytonJCollier This is sad. I feel bad for him. We love you Ja. Keep your head up

BluffCity Tee @BluffCityTee got you! @ClaytonJCollier I just want to hug him! @JaMorant we still believe in you and know it’s been rough. Thegot you! @ClaytonJCollier I just want to hug him! @JaMorant we still believe in you and know it’s been rough. The 〽️ got you!

Despite plenty of support for Morant online, there were some who didn't feel sorry for him. Some fans even noted that the 23-year-old guard has no one to blame but himself.

17 and counting.... @_philonesia @ClaytonJCollier Honestly, I hate to see anyone get injured and i wish him a speedy recovery but in this interview ‘he is playing the feel sorry for me card’… I’m confident he will play game 2 and that he is just trying to change the narrative about all the negative off court publicity. @ClaytonJCollier Honestly, I hate to see anyone get injured and i wish him a speedy recovery but in this interview ‘he is playing the feel sorry for me card’… I’m confident he will play game 2 and that he is just trying to change the narrative about all the negative off court publicity.

Geloo1 @Geloo110 @ClaytonJCollier So is he still fine in the west? I missed that part in the interview 🤣 @ClaytonJCollier So is he still fine in the west? I missed that part in the interview 🤣😂

SGA Stan @poku_szn @ClaytonJCollier How about using the phrase “everything I’ve put myself thru” rather than “everything I’ve been thru”. Everything that’s “happened” to him that has held him out of games is self inflicted @ClaytonJCollier How about using the phrase “everything I’ve put myself thru” rather than “everything I’ve been thru”. Everything that’s “happened” to him that has held him out of games is self inflicted

Ja Morant's X-ray results came back negative

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies

Despite the injury to Ja Morant, the Memphis Grizzlies received some good news after the game. Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins told reporters that Morant's X-ray came back negative. That means there is no significant injury to his hand, but he remains questionable for Game 2 on Wednesday.

Jenkins also revealed that Morant was available to return late in Game 1, but the LA Lakers' run towards the end prevented him from coming back. The superstar guard is expected to be re-evaluated in the next couple of days.

The Grizzlies are trying to avoid going down 2-0 before heading to Los Angeles for Game 3 and 4. Morant finished Game 1 with just 18 points, six rebounds and two assists. He has been dealing with a minor hand injury since April 7.

