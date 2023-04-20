"I don't care, he's old"- Dillon Brooks dares LeBron James to drop a 40-point game

Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks has dared LeBron James to drop 40 points on him. Brooks, who has been the primary defender of "The King," had a verbal confrontation with James in the third quarter.

Brooks also stared down the four-time MVP after hitting a 3-point shot in the final frame. He was asked by reporters after the game what he thought about James. The brash player revealed that he doesn't respect James or anyone who has not scored 40 points on him.

"I don't care, he's old," Brooks said. "I was waiting for him to do that. I'm expecting him to do that in Game 4, Game 5. He wanted to say something when I got my fourth foul. He should have been saying that earlier on.

"I poke bears. I don't respect no one until they come and give me 40. I pride myself on what I do — defense and taking on any challenge that's on the board."

Dillon Brooks was definitely confident heading into Game 3 on Saturday against the LA Lakers. Brooks has limited LeBron James to 21 and 28 points in Game 1 and 2, respectively.

However, James loves challenges and it would be interesting to see if he can score 40 on Brooks in Game 3 or in any of the remaining games in the series. It should be noted that "The King" has 28 40-point games in his postseason career.

LeBron James drops 28 points, Lakers still lose to Grizzlies in Game 2

LeBron James of the LA Lakers against the Memphis Grizzlies

LeBron James led the LA Lakers with 28 points in their Game 2 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. James also had 12 rebounds and three assists, while going 12-for-23 from the field and just 1-for-8 from beyond the arc.

It was a disappointing game for the Lakers as a team, getting outplayed and outhustled by the Grizzlies playing without Ja Morant. Memphis was already in control in the first quarter following a 22-8 run and was even up by as many as 20 points in the second half.

The Lakers showed some fight in fourth quarter, cutting the deficit down to six points with less than four minutes left in the game. However, they were just missing that extra step or burst of energy to finish the comeback.

Anthony Davis and D'Angelo Russell were both very sluggish and struggled with their shooting the entire game. Davis had 13 points, eight rebounds, three assists and five blocks, but shot just 4-for-14 from the field.

Russell was worse, scoring just five points with seven rebounds and four assists. He shot 2-for-11 from the field and would need to improve if the Lakers want to take back the series lead. Game 3 of the Lakers-Grizzlies matchup is on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena.

