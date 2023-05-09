Chris Paul injury update: When is Phoenix Suns expected to be back?

Chris Paul's latest injury update is not very positive for the Phoenix Suns. The star point guard will be sidelined with a groin injury in Game 5, which will drastically benefit the Denver Nuggets.

The good news is that the Suns have won both games without Paul. However, they'll need him to return to action as soon as possible. The Suns haven't revealed the exact return date for the playmaker, but he'll likely be back for Game 6.

Game 5 of the series will be played in Denver on Tuesday night. The Suns will then play their last game of the series in Phoenix on Thursday, and this is when Chris Paul will likely return.

Phoenix Suns expected Chris Paul to be out for three games

The 12-time All-Star suffered a groin injury in Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets. Paul had to leave the game after spending 25 minutes on the floor and recording eight points, five rebounds and six assists.

Shortly after the playmaker left the game, the Phoenix Suns collapsed and lost the game, going down 0-2 in the series. However, they managed to bounce back at home, winning two straight games and tying the series.

The Suns will look to continue their win streak on Tuesday night in the Mile High City, but will have to do so without their star player.

The Suns did an MRI on Paul's groin and were prepared to miss the point guard for three more games of the series. Due to this, the latest injury update is not surprising, even though it's not very positive for the Suns.

Considering that the Suns were aware that Paul was not going to return by Game 5, there is a good chance that he recovers for the last two games of the series. Game 6 will be played on Thursday, while Game 7 will take place on Sunday, if necessary.

Chris Paul is having the worst postseason performance of his 18-year career this year. He's averaging 12.4 points and 7.4 assists per game. However, he is still valuable to the Suns, and they need him to return for the sixth game of the series.

The NBA veteran scored 19 points and dished out 11 assists in two games against the Nuggets. His absence will give Cameron Payne a larger role on the team. Payne has averaged 27.5 minutes per game without Paul, which is a huge increase from an average of 8.4 minutes he played before Paul's injury.

