Stephen A. Smith believes Chris Paul's absence was pertinent to the Phoenix Suns tying series

During Game 2 between the Phoenix suns and the Denver Nuggets, Chris Paul sustained a left groin strain after he went up for an offensive rebound. He immediately grabbed his left leg upon landing. Paul was seen limping after it and later made his way to the Suns' locker room before it was announced that he would miss the remainder of the game.

Paul was sidelined for two games, and his status for Game 5 is listed as questionable. Luckily, the Suns were able to protect homecourt by winning games 3 and 4 courtesy of Devin Booker and Kevin Durant leading the charge.

On ESPN's "First Take," analyst Stephen A. Smith talked about the winning formula that the Suns found without their floor general.

"Devin Booker is the real deal," Smith said. "This brother is something special. However, he's not the biggest reason the Suns have tied this series. The biggest reason is Chris Paul. He has not played, that's the biggest reason. If he were playing, the pace would have been slower and Monty Williams would have not used his bench."

In the two games that Chris Paul has played in this second-round matchup, the Suns guard averaged 9.5 points on 42.9% shooting, including 20.0% from 3-point range, 5.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds.

In those two games, the Phoenix Suns struggled with their offense as they became predictable as Suns coach Monty Williams preferred to not go deep with his bench.

During Game 4, Landry Shamet played 30 minutes as he caught fire for 19 points on 6-9 shooting, including 5-8 from 3-point range. It was a crucial performance as it helped the Suns secure the win alongside Durant and Booker combining for 72 points.

In games 1 and 2, the Phoenix Suns didn't get this kind of performance from any of their role players as not one scored in double digits.

Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker on getting the Game 4 win despite Nikola Jokic going for 53 points

Following the huge Game 4 win, Devin Booker spoke with TNT's Stephani Ready and was asked regarding the challenge in guarding Nikola Jokic.

"I mean, it's a tough matchup," Booker said. "He's either scoring or his getting his teammates involved, or he is doing both. So, every possession just trying to make it hard on him, make it tough on him. I mean he can have 50 all he wants as long as we get the win."

With the series now even at 2-2, the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets have both protected their home courts. The series now heads back to Denver for Game 5.

