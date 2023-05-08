Will Nikola Jokic be suspended for Game 5? Taking a closer look

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic finds himself in a patch of trouble after an uneventful situation in Game 4. With tempers flaring, Jokic may face suspension after shoving Suns owner Mat Ishbia.

Talks of suspensions have been fairly commonplace in this year's playoffs. Thus far, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been the only player to be penalized. However, Jokic may join the list soon.

Game 4 of the West semfinals match-up between the Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns saw frustrations rise. With a crucial game on the line, Jokic attempted to lead his team to a win.

The Nuggets were leading by one with just over two minutes left in the second-quarter. With the ball going out of bounds, Nikola Jokic went to receive it but was mobbed by a few fans courtside.

In the spur of the moment, the Serbian extended his arm and shoved a fan aside. The fan, however, happened to be Suns owner Mat Ishbia.

Jokic was assessed a technical foul for his actions, but he may face harsher consequences in the future. According to the rulebook, a player should face ejection for entering the stands, making a suspension a possibility. The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor also highlighted this in his tweet.

TNT broadcasters just asked: Will Nikola Jokic be suspended for Game 5? Team execs are wondering this too since the rule book says a player should be ejected for entering the stands. Jokic technically just went courtside so there's room for interpretation. We'll find out Monday.

Nikola Jokic also tried to plead his case after the game by saying that Ishbia put hands on him first. However, his response could certainly be considered flagrant.

While there is some room for speculation, Jokic could very likely face suspension for Game 5.

Nikola Jokic fails to lead Denver past the Suns

Nikola Jokic had himself an incredible game against the Phoenix Suns. Unfortunately, his efforts weren't enough in leading Denver to a win. With Phoenix coming up with a 129-124 win, the Suns successfully tie things up at 2-2.

While Phoenix's win was impressive, Jokic put on a show in Arizona. He almost singlehandedly lead Denver's winning effort with a ridiculous statline of 53 points and 11 assists.

He received some support from Jamal Murray, who contributed 28 points of his own. Unfortunately, the rest of the Nuggets team came up flat in Game 4.

With the series tied at 2-2, the Nuggets will hope to come away with a strong outing on their home turf to take the lead again. But with Jokic's potential suspension looming in the air, Denver may be in for a tough time.

