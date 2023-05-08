Watch- Nikola Jokic shoves Suns owner Mat Ishbia to the ground in Game 4

Denver Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic is known for his lackadaisical, easy-going personality. However, the big man got involved in a brief altercation during Game 4 of the Nuggets’ Western Conference semifinal matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. This occurred late in the second quarter when Jokic shoved billionaire Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia during a stoppage in play. The incident occurred after Ishbia refused to give Jokic the ball. The big man was later issued an unsportsmanlike technical foul for the play.

Watch Nikola Jokic’s altercation with Mat Ishbia below:

Mat Ishbia believed in Phoenix Suns following 2-0 deficit to Jokic and the Denver Nuggets

The Phoenix Suns got out to a rough start in their second-round series against the Denver Nuggets. The Suns lost their first two games in Denver before winning Game 3 at home in Phoenix. However, their new owner’s confidence in his team never wavered.

During an appearance on “The Bill Simmons Podcast” ahead of Game 3, Mat Ishbia spoke about his belief in the Suns:

“Hey, you know, we’re working hard, I feel good about our team,” Ishbia said.

“Obviously, Denver’s a great team. I feel good about our guys, I know coach Monty Williams and the whole team is ready to go Friday night. Hopefully, we can bounce back and protect home court and win a game or two.”

Ishbia added that his reception from Suns fans and staff members has been terrific since he purchased the team earlier this season:

“People have been very grateful to me, and I’m grateful to them that they’ve welcomed me to The Valley and the Phoenix area,” Ishbia said.

“You know, with the past ownership, a lot of things happened. I wasn’t there obviously, so I told the guys and gals at the company we’re going forward. We’re going forward with this vision. I laid out the vision so every person who works in the organization, including the players, (understands) here’s what we’re gonna go do, and here’s how we’re gonna accomplish it, and we’re gonna work every day to do it.

Ishbia continued:

“I think people are very excited that I’m the new owner. I think they know I’m young, I have energy, I’m excited about it, I love basketball, I wanna win. Like, I’m a fan more than I’m an owner, I’m much closer to the fans than I am to the owners, like, I just want to win. So whatever it takes to win, we’re gonna do what it takes to win. And you can’t win every single year, you can’t win every game, but we’re gonna try.”

