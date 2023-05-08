"The REAL MVP"- NBA fans in awe of Nikola Jokic whose 53-point masterclass is ruined in Game 4 

Nikola Jokic went off for a career-high 53 points in Denver Nuggets' 129-124 Game 4 loss against Phoenix Suns on Sunday. The former two-time MVP also bagged 11 assists and four rebounds, shooting an efficient 66.7%. Jokic single-handedly gave Denver a shot at flipping the script in Game 4.

However, it wasn't enough, as Jamal Murray's 25-point night was the only viable contribution the Nuggets got apart from Jokic's 50-bomb. The Suns have the All-Star center all the room to operate, letting him play iso basketball against Deandre Ayton and Jock Landale.

They took a gamble on that and guarded the others with more intensity. That limited the Denver Nuggets' shot attempts as a team. The Nuggets shot 56.2%, but a lack of shot creation from their role players hampered their chance of winning Game 4 and taking a commanding 3-1 series lead back to Denver.

Regardless of the outcome, NBA fans online gave Nikola Jokic his flowers for a dominant performance. One fan wrote:

"The REAL MVP"

More reactions followed:

Mike™️ @UTDMike__

Im sorry he just is

Way better offensively and has more of an impact on his team. @TheHoopCentral Jokic is better than embiidIm sorry he just isWay better offensively and has more of an impact on his team. @TheHoopCentral Jokic is better than embiidIm sorry he just isWay better offensively and has more of an impact on his team.

Steve @lemondzz13 @SportsCenter Impressive. Sad he had to work his ass off to still lose!! @SportsCenter Impressive. Sad he had to work his ass off to still lose!! https://t.co/IFPhbw79xH

DARIUS ALFORD @IAMDARIUSALFORD

@SportsCenter Jokic in the locker room after scoring 53 and losing @SportsCenter Jokic in the locker room after scoring 53 and losing https://t.co/JI5h6v3cKE

Nikola Jokic's 50-point game overshadowed by courtside controversy and costly miscues down the stretch

Nikola Jokic did all he could to help the Denver Nuggets take a 3-1 series lead, but it just wasn't on the cards. Jokic's 50-point effort drew plenty of praise, but it was overshadowed by the courtside controversy that could see him suspended for a game.

With just over two minutes left in the first half, Jokic appeared to shove Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia, who was sitting courtside for Game 4. The series of events started with Cameron Payne losing his balance as he rushed to grab a rebound and dived right into the courtside seats where Ishbia was seated.

Jokic wanted to inbound the ball and move it up the floor quickly. However, Ishbia held on to the ball for a long with Payne still down. Jokic snatched the ball from Ishbia, who hot into the former's face with his entourage.

Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA



Team execs are wondering this too since the rule book says a player should be ejected for entering the stands. Jokic technically just went courtside so there’s room for interpretation. We’ll find out Monday. TNT broadcasters just asked: Will Nikola Jokic be suspended for Game 5?Team execs are wondering this too since the rule book says a player should be ejected for entering the stands. Jokic technically just went courtside so there’s room for interpretation. We’ll find out Monday. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… TNT broadcasters just asked: Will Nikola Jokic be suspended for Game 5?Team execs are wondering this too since the rule book says a player should be ejected for entering the stands. Jokic technically just went courtside so there’s room for interpretation. We’ll find out Monday. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/8jBYdKgSOy

Jokic shoved Ishbia with his elbow, who fell back in his seat. The Nuggets center issued a tech for his actions, and now there are rumors about a potential suspension.

Nikola Jokic's 50-point night finished with a couple of miscues late in the game when the Nuggets could've potentially tied the game. He committed a turnover with 28 seconds left when Denver was down three points. Jokic then blew a layup with the Nuggets down five and 17 seconds left on the clock.

