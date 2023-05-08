"They said we were done btw"- Suns fans are hyped after Devin Booker and Kevin Durant help Suns win Game 4 and level the series

The Phoenix Suns have leveled their 2023 Western Conference Semis at 2-2 against the Denver Nuggets behind Kevin Durant and Devin Booker's combined 72-point effort. The Suns took care of homecourt in Games 3 and 4. They recorded a 129-124 win in Sunday's Game 4 contest, successfully erasing an 0-2 deficit this series.

Devin Booker continued his fine run in these playoffs, tallying 36 points, six rebounds, and 12 assists on 77.8% shooting. Kevin Durant joined the party, also dropping 36 points. He had 11 rebounds and six assists. KD shot 57.9% as the Suns put on an offensive clinic.

Booker and Durant's efforts canceled Nikola Jokic's heroic 53-point, 11-assist game on 66.7% shooting. It was a career-high effort for the former two-time MVP in regular season and playoff basketball. Jamal Murray also had a decent game, as he tallied 25 points, five rebounds and seven assists.

The Phoenix Suns were counted out of this contest after going 0-2. Chris Paul's injury in Game 2 further hampered their shot at saving their season against the Denver Nuggets. Suns' fans let the team's critics hear it after they completed a comeback to tie the series 2-2.

Phoenix Suns flip the screen with some help off the bench for Devin Booker and Kevin Durant

The Phoenix Suns' depth has been questioned since they acquired Kevin Durant. They are weaker defensively and only have two reliable scorers in Devin Booker and Durant. However, the Suns have flipped the script in their series against the Denver Nuggets with some quality bench minutes from their second unit.

Game 3 saw Jock Landale make an impact coming off the bench, while Landry Shamet came up big in Game 4. Booker and Durant did their thing by going off for 36 points apiece, but without Shamet's contribution on both ends, the Suns' chances of winning Sunday's contest were in jeopardy.

Shamet played 30 minutes off the bench, tallying 19 points on six-of-nine shooting, including five-of-eight from 3-point range. The reserve guard played excellent defense against Jamal Murray while limiting the latter from impacting offensively when the Nuggets nearly gained control.

NBA

FEELIN' IT.



4 THREES IN Q4



PHX by 10 midway through Q4 on TNT. LANDRY SHAMET.FEELIN' IT.4 THREES IN Q4PHX by 10 midway through Q4 on TNT. LANDRY SHAMET.FEELIN' IT.4 THREES IN Q4 🔥PHX by 10 midway through Q4 on TNT. https://t.co/tofU2zZtVv

Landry Shamet finished with a box +/- of +15, second behind Jock Landale, who played 20 minutes off the bench. Four out of five Suns' bench players had a positive box +/- score. Kevin Durant's +/- of 0 was the highest among the starters, with the other four being -1 or worse.

The Suns' bench outscored the Nuggets bench 40-11, which made the biggest difference in the eventual outcome of Game 4. Monty Williams made some adjustments by inserting players like TJ Warren and Terrence Ross in the last two games. They collected DNPs in the first two games in Denver.

Williams will have to continue relying on them in Game 5 on the road to take a commanding 3-2 series lead back to Phoenix for Game 6.

