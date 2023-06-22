What time will TMZ Investigates: The Miracle Children of the Amazon air on FOX? Release date, what to expect, and more

TMZ Investigates: The Miracle Children of the Amazon is set to hit FOX on Thursday, June 22, at 8/7c (8 p.m. Eastern Time; 7 p.m. Central Time). The documentary will be tracing the events that unfolded after a recent plane crash that took place in Colombia's Amazon jungle in May and the surprising way in which four children survived the fatality. The indigenous kids, aged 13, nine and four years, and 11 months, were aboard a Cessna 206 aircraft along with their mother and two pilots. After the plane crashed in the treacherous jungle, the children managed to come out alive, surviving for full 40 days.

TMZ @TMZ Four children make it out alive after a fatal plane crash and survive 40 days in an unforgiving jungle...but there's more. The all-new special 'TMZ Investigates: The Miracle Children of the Amazon' premieres TOMORROW, June 22 at 8/7c on FOX tmz.com/2023/06/20/tmz… @RealityClubFox Four children make it out alive after a fatal plane crash and survive 40 days in an unforgiving jungle...but there's more. The all-new special 'TMZ Investigates: The Miracle Children of the Amazon' premieres TOMORROW, June 22 at 8/7c on FOX tmz.com/2023/06/20/tmz… @RealityClubFox https://t.co/CzF3EHzFAH

The synopsis of TMZ Investigates: The Miracle Children of the Amazon reads:

“Whether four children actually survived for more than two weeks in a Colombian jungle following a plane crash. TMZ digs into the politics behind the rescue, a deep family conflict, and parts of the story that don't add up.”

TMZ maintains in its description that “there's more” to the story, and in search of that, the media outlet has reportedly conducted interviews with the father, rescuers, grandparents, and even government officials.

TMZ Investigates: The Miracle Children of the Amazon comes over a month after the mishap happened on May 1, 2023, and more than ten days after the children were found to be alive in the unforgiving jungle early this month.

TMZ Investigates: The Miracle Children of the Amazon intends to ask many uncomfortable questions

The children, belonging to the Huitoto indigenous group, “hid from their rescuers,” the portal stated recently in an article to promote their new analytical documentary, TMZ Investigates: The Miracle Children of the Amazon.

Emphasizing that they were tracking the entire story ever since the children were rescued on June 9, TMZ added:

“Military GPS shows rescuers were in earshot of the kids days before they were rescued, but the children hid from them. We're told they feared the rescuers were actually insurgent forces that would kill them.”

This development forced the tabloid to ponder over some questions, like:

“Why did the children hide from rescuers? Were they political pawns in a conflict between insurgent forces and the government of Colombia? Why did the President of Colombia announce the kids were found 2 weeks before the rescue, and then take it back? And why is there now a bitter custody war over the kids?”

TMZ Investigates: The Miracle Children of the Amazon will showcase “two survival stories,” the portal stated while elaborating that one will be about pulling through the dangerous inhabitants of the fearful Amazon jungle (snakes, animals, mosquitoes, and lethal fruits) and another will focus on surviving the Columbia crash itself.

It seems among the four, three children were seated at the back, which was comparatively unaffected since the aircraft nose-dived. The infant, who was being held by the mother, could live because the woman cushioned her, as per the tabloid.

A CBS report stated the plane was traveling between the Amazonian village of Araracuara and San Jose del Guaviare when it crashed. It added that the mother was alive for four days, and before her demise, she gestured to the eldest son, 13-year-old Lesly Jacobombaire Mucutuy, to “go away,” as revealed by Manuel Ranoque, the father of the two youngest children.

He stopped short of revealing anything else to the network.

TMZ Investigates: The Miracle Children of the Amazon is set to hit FOX on Thursday, June 22, at 8/7c (8 p.m. Eastern Time; 7 p.m. Central Time).

Poll : 0 votes