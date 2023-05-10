Bob Hearts Abishola and 4 other CBS shows renewed as SWAT stays

Bob Hearts Abishola, one of television's most widely watched American sitcoms, was renewed for another season. SWAT is another one of the audience's favorites on CBS and was renewed for a final season after a cancellation last week. The renewal goes on to show that the crowd favorites continue working for the channel even after the story reaches a logical conclusion.

The renewal of SWAT is considered to have been done purely because the audience demanded it. Starring Shemar Moore, the first six seasons of the show were highly successful and made the show one of the largest primetime dramas on the channel. The show is now going to return with the seventh and seemingly final season to conclude the story.

Over the years, there have been many shows on CBS that were renewed and continued owing to the massive and unexpected response among the audience. Here are some of the most recently renewed CBS shows as fans celebrate the renewal of SWAT.

Bob Hearts Abishola, The Equalizer, and three other crowd favorites renewed by CBS

1) Young Sheldon

Young Sheldon (Image via IMDb)

Young Sheldon is one of the finest spin-offs for an already popular show. While most creators tend to capitalize on nostalgia and the finesse of a popular show to gather audiences for a spin-off, Young Sheldon depends entirely on fine writing, consistently meaningful themes, and solid performances to create a completely new cinematic experience independent of The Big Bang Theory.

Starring Iain Armitage in the lead role, this CBS drama is more of a sitcom, just like Bob Hearts Abishola. Young Sheldon was renewed for a seventh season after the premiere of the sixth season in September 2022. All the seasons of the show have been well received by audiences and critics alike, making it likely that the show will continue for quite some time to come.

2) Blue Bloods

Blue Bloods (Image via IMDb)

Procedural dramas are one television genre that will never go out of fashion. Between exploring the details of the investigation and studying the personal moral dilemmas of the characters, Blue Bloods strikes the right balance between drama and information.

It follows the Reagans, an Irish family of cops. Each member of the family represents different aspects of the system, creating frequent and blurred conflict between them at all given points in time.

The drama is supported by wonderful performances. Tom Selleck is especially brilliant in his role as the patriarch and the calm old man, who is perhaps the most clear in his intentions and outlook towards the world and crime. Blue Bloods began way back in 2010 and has its 13th season running on CBS right now, while the makers have confirmed a renewal for a 14th season.

3) Bob Hearts Abishola

Bob Hearts Abishola (Image via IMDb)

Unlike most modern television shows, Bob Hearts Abishola follows the most simple trope ever, which suggests that Bob falls in love with a nurse of Nigerian descent. However, some interesting changes in his life follow as he gets closer to her and discovers things about himself. The show premiered on CBS in 2019.

Starring Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku in lead roles, Bob Hearts Abishola features some fine performances from the leads as well as supporting actors, which make it a wonderful viewing experience overall. The show has been made into four seasons so far, with the fourth currently airing on CBS.

At the beginning of 2023, it was announced that Bob Hearts Abishola had been renewed by CBS for a fifth season. Fans of the show have high hopes, as the plot has been creating some interesting character arcs for everyone in Bob Hearts Abishola so far.

4) The Equalizer

The Equalizer (Image via IMDb)

The Equalizer is a reboot of the 1980s series of the same name. A film that was also inspired by the same show had been released in 2014, with a sequel in 2018 and a third part scheduled for a 2023 release, making the pressure on this one a lot higher to match up to the expectations. Considering that the show has been renewed and has continued airing, it seems to have found an audience.

Unlike Bob Hearts Abishola and the others on the list, The Equalizer is a crime drama that revolves around a single mother who secretly uses her skills and power to defend and protect the vulnerable. The show makes significant comments about the state of crime and the law in the US.

It stars Queen Latifah, Tory Kittles, Liza Lapira, and Adam Goldberg in the lead roles. All of them offer convincing performances, making the narrative as engaging as it can get. The show has been renewed for a fourth season, much to the fans' delight.

5) The Neighborhood

The Neighborhood (Image via IMDb)

Like Bob Hearts Abishola, The Neighborhood is also a light sitcom that only began recently but has been gathering a larger audience with every subsequent season. It follows Dave Johnson and his family as they move to a new neighborhood and struggle to strike up a fun relationship with those in the area and create a happy life for themselves.

With television narratives getting darker and grimmer by the day, The Neighborhood offers a breath of fresh air with some light-hearted tropes about friendship, family, and companionship. The Neighborhood has been made into five seasons so far and has been renewed for a sixth on CBS.

The renewal of Bob Hearts Abishola has proved that the genre of sitcoms and light shows is still as relevant as ever, with audiences turning towards humor and funny shows despite the other side, where narratives are digging into deeper and darker themes.

