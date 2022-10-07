5 lesser-known facts to know about Blue Bloods actor Tom Selleck

Tom Selleck's role in Magnum P. I. is truly one of modern television's most memorable performances. The actor was widely appreciated and won multiple accolades for his role in the same.

Selleck's portrayal of Frank Reagan in Blue Bloods is another performance that brought him great acclaim and made him familiar among audiences globally.

Blue Bloods is a police procedural series that premiered on CBS in 2010, and has Selleck playing the role of Reagan, the NYPD Commissioner. The show, which has had twelve seasons since 2010, will premiere its thirteenth season on October 7, 2022.

Blue Bloods, despite not being received well initially, found an audience of its own for the kind of philosophical questions it raises. Its commentary on law enforcement has been critically appreciated.

Five things to know about Tom Selleck

1) He dropped out of college to become an actor

Tom Selleck (Image via Nicki Swift)

After graduating from high school in 1962, Tom Selleck wished to study at the University of Southern California. However, financial restrictions made it very difficult for him. Selleck went to Valley Junior College where he worked hard to save money. He finally got into USC to study Business Administration on an additional basketball scholarship.

During his years at USC, Selleck worked as a model to earn some money and to make ends meet. When the drama coach suggested that he should consider taking up acting, Selleck dropped out during his senior year to pursue a career as an actor. He was three years away from graduating when he dropped out and signed a deal with 20th Century Fox.

2) He served in the army

Tom Selleck (Image via Looper)

Tom Selleck signed up for the California National Guard in the 160th infantry regiment during the Vietnam War. He did this after he was issued draft orders during the war. Tom served in the army from 1967 to 1973. Later, he also appeared on the recruitment posters for the National Guard.

Although his time in the army isn't very well-known, Selleck has developed a strong sense of respect for the army thanks to his years in service. His discipline and consistency is reflected in his approach to his craft and persistence with which he chased his dreams despite multiple rejections.

3) He was a contestant on The Dating Game

Before he made it big and became a familiar face in cinema and television, Tom Selleck appeared on The Dating Game twice. The Dating Game is an American game show that was widely popular from the 1960s. Selleck was already into the performance arts from when he would model in college and went on the show twice, but lost both times.

Apart from reality TV, there were a bunch of other jobs that Selleck took up before becoming an established actor. The advertisement for the Safeguard Deodorant soap was the first commercial that he starred in during the 1970s. It was only after Magnum P.I. and his appearance on F.R.I.E.N.D.S that Selleck became a popular figure who was identified in other works.

4) Selleck was almost cast as Indiana Jones

Indiana Jones (Image via The Digital Fix)

Ever since the release of Raiders of the Lost Arc, Indiana Jones has grown into one of the most beloved film franchises in the world. While it has now become impossible to think of Indiana Jones as anyone else but Harrison Ford, initially, Tom Selleck was offered the role.

It wasn't just a rumored offer, but Selleck was almost finalized as the star of the Indiana Jones film. However, he had already committed to the CBS show Magnum P.I., and the channel was reluctant to release him. Owing to the clashing of schedules, Selleck had to give up the role of Jones.

5) He lives on an avocado ranch

Tom Selleck (Image via CBS News)

Tom Selleck owns a 60-acre avocado farm and ranch where he lives with his wife, Jillie Mack. The ranch is located in Hidden Valley and details of his property were in the news recently as he was accused of extracting and exploiting water from Thousand Oaks for personal use. Several cease-and-desist notices were served to Selleck after there were complaints about the exploitation.

Although what Tom Selleck did cannot be defined as a clear crime, authorities claim that the intention was clear and that there is no way he was unaware of the consequences of his actions. This was all amidst a dire drought that the regions of California were experiencing.

Blue Bloods remains one of Selleck's best performances and proves his abilities as a brilliant actor. The thirteenth season of Blue Bloods is all set to premiere on CBS on October 7, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes