How long has Tom Selleck been married? All about his wife and children as Blue Bloods star addresses decades long relationship

Magnum P.I. star Tom Selleck recently revealed that his marriage with wife Jillie Mack has grown more satisfying over the years. While speaking to Closer magazine, Selleck said,

"I don't think the infatuation stage of any relationship lasts forever, but it can grow into something. It just grows more satisfying. You become true partners."

The 77-year-old star married his wife in 1987 and had their daughter Hannah two years into the marriage. While speaking to PEOPLE in 2012, Selleck reminisced about taking a break from his busy schedule in his Hollywood career to be with his family.

Selleck told the publication, "I quit Magnum to have a family."

Exploring Tom Selleck's marital life

Tom Selleck and his wife Jillie Mack (Image via Arun Nevader/WireImage/Getty Images)

The Emmy-winning actor has been married to Jillie Mack for almost 35 years. The couple reportedly met when she performed in the West End production Cats (1984) in London. At the time, the Michigan native was filming his crime thriller Lassiter. Selleck, who separated from his ex-wife two years prior, was smitten by Mack.

Selleck and Mack reportedly had dinner together after their initial meeting, which turned into a relationship within a short period of time. Three years after their first interaction, the pair got married in private at Lake Tahoe in Incline Village, Nevada. The couple now lives on their ranch in Ventura, California, which they acquired in 1988.

What is known about Tom Selleck's wife and children?

For over three decades, Selleck has been married to his wife, Jillie Mack. The 64-year-old British actress was born in Wiltshire, England. Following her work in theatrical dramas, Mack forayed into acting in multiple episodes of TV series in numerous one-time character roles.

She is known for her portrayal of Sally Ponting in Magnum P.I., and as Nick's Wife in Hooperman, among others. As a television actress, Jillie Mack appeared in 12 projects throughout her career.

The couple has a 33-year-old daughter together, named Hannah Margaret Selleck. Mack is also stepmother to Kevin Selleck, 56, Tom's son from his previous marriage to former actress Jacqueline Ray, 77. The two separated in 1982, after over a decade of being together.

Edited by Sabika