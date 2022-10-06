What time will Blue Bloods Season 13 episode 1 air on CBS? Release date, plot and more explored

Season 13 of CBS' Blue Bloods will premiere its first episode on Friday, October 7, 2022, at 10 pm ET. Created by Robin Green and Mitchell Burgess, Blue Bloods season 13 will expand on the family of the Reagans, which comprises members from law enforcement agencies in New York.

Kevin Wade, who co-wrote episode 1 with Siobhan Byrne O'Connor as well serves as the show-runner, told TV Line that the series does not follow the blueprint for police procedural crime dramas.

He said:

“We have a prescribed thing that we do, for which I think the technical term is ‘a closed-end procedural.’ So we don’t tell serialized stories, we don’t have cliffhangers, we don’t replace cast members…. Many of the tools that long-running shows have, very much to our credit or to whatever, we don’t have at our disposal, so we try to work with what we have.”

Episode 1 of season 13 of Blue Bloods: Everything you need to know

Episode 1 of season 13 of Blue Bloods is titled Keeping the Faith, and revolves around the personal turmoil in the lives of Reagan family members as they traverse through a system that is slowly diminishing in its public significance.

The official synopsis of the first episode reads:

“Eddie and Jamie deal with a domestic violence case associated with an investigation led by Danny and Baez; Frank and his friend go on a mission to avail themselves to an unfiltered look at the city; Erin is presented with a surprising offer.”

Season 13 comes amid a backdrop of increased mistrust in law enforcement agencies in the U.S., especially after the death of George Floyd in 2020, and consequent campaigns such as 'Defund the Police' and the 'Black Lives Matter' movement.

Friday's season premiere will see Stacy Keach’s Archbishop Kevin Kearns tell Frank,

"You and I have lost our flocks. Nobody trusts any institutions anymore, so let’s go out in the city and find out what it is that people won’t say to our faces. Let’s see what’s out there."

The upcoming season is headlined by Tom Selleck (as NYPD police commissioner Frank Reagan), Donnie Wahlberg (Danny Reagan), Bridget Moynahan (Erin Reagan), Will Estes (Jamie Reagan), Len Cariou (Henry Reagan), Marisa Ramirez (Maria Baez) and Vanessa Ray (Eddie Janko).

The recurring cast includes Abigail Hawk (as Abigail Baker), Gregory Jbara (Garrett Moore), Robert Clohessy (Lt. Gormley), Steven Schirripa (Anthony Abetamarco) and Andrew Terraciano (Sean Reagan).

In addition to a glimpse of society's distrust of the police and legal system, Blue Bloods season 13 will also look at the professional obstacles that Eddie and Jaime's marriage will pose. In a preview for the upcoming episode, either of the spouses are asked to transfer since both cannot work in the same department.

However, according to TV Line, a situation where one character would have to exit is unlikely. In fact, another preview revealed that Jaime might get hurt while on a case with Eddie and others. It remains to be seen if the injury will turn out to be fatal.

More information about Blue Bloods

Blue Bloods is an American police procedural drama television series that has been airing on CBS since September 2010. It is based on members of the fictional Reagan family, an Irish-American Catholic family in New York City with a history of work in law enforcement.

The show is filmed in New York City. In line with Wade's explanation of the format the series follows, each member of the family represents a different aspect of police work or the legal process: Frank as the commissioner, Danny as the detective, Jamie as the beat cop, and Erin as the prosecutor.

Episode 1 of season 13 of Blue Bloods will premiere on CBS and Paramount+ on October 7, 2022 at 10 pm ET.

