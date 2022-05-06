Blue Bloods Season 12 finale: Air time, synopsis, release date, and more about the CBS show

The long-running CBS drama, Blue Bloods, is ready to air its season finale on May 6, 2022, at 10.00 PM ET, concluding its twelfth season in the process.

Titled Silver Linings, the upcoming episode will feature a fascinating case and a fabled dinner party hosted by the Reagans. This time, they will be joined by people outside the family including Anthony Abetemarco (Steven Schirripa), who has been an anticipated guest for a long time.

Blue Bloods follows the lives of an Irish Catholic family of cops, who are referred to as the "Blue Bloods." The show has been around since 2010, and it has carved out a long history of the Reagan family over the course of twelve seasons. With this episode, the show will wrap up another successful season.

The upcoming episode of the show will air on the CBS channel as usual.

Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 20 synopsis: The return of Joe Hill

Blue Bloods @BlueBloods_CBS #BlueBloods Thank you for joining us. We'll see you next week for the season finale! Thank you for joining us. We'll see you next week for the season finale! 💙 #BlueBloods https://t.co/zWJihzqrUB

The synopsis for the upcoming episode of the crime drama show reveals that Joe Hill (Will Hochman) will return in this episode, joining the Reagan family at the dinner table. He will also assist his uncles Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) in solving a complicated case involving a trafficked teenage girl.

The official synopsis for the episode reads:

"Danny and Jamie join forces with their nephew, Joe Hill (Will Hochman), when Jamie and Joe’s search for an undocumented, trafficked teenage girl converges with Danny and Baez’s investigation into the murder of a woman in witness protection. Also, Frank and Erin butt heads when Frank calls out the district attorney’s office for instituting a new rule that classifies armed robbery as a misdemeanor, a mandate that has immediate ramifications for Eddie and her partner, on the 12th season finale of the CBS Original series."

One can conclude from the synopsis that Episode 20 will be packed with action. It will feature multiple intersecting plotlines and a very interesting investigation involving Joe Hill. The final episode will also see Pinckney Community High School graduate Margaret (Maggie) Shirk in the guest role of a surgeon. She happens to be a Michigan native just like Tom Selleck.

Blue Bloods @BlueBloods_CBS No matter what stage in our life we are in — there's always a lesson to be learned. Catch up on the latest episode of #BlueBloods now on @ParamountPlus: spr.ly/6012z8yTe No matter what stage in our life we are in — there's always a lesson to be learned. Catch up on the latest episode of #BlueBloods now on @ParamountPlus: spr.ly/6012z8yTe https://t.co/74hn4LMTrY

The upcoming episode of the show has been scripted by Siobhan Byrne and directed by Ralph Hemecker.

When will the upcoming episode of Blue Bloods air?

Blue Bloods @BlueBloods_CBS That feeling when someone tells you #BlueBloods is back and all-new TONIGHT at 10/9c. Don’t miss the last episode before the season finale next week. That feeling when someone tells you #BlueBloods is back and all-new TONIGHT at 10/9c. Don’t miss the last episode before the season finale next week. https://t.co/SRYn4oXNXw

The season finale of the long-running drama will air on May 6, 2022, on the CBS channel at 10.00 PM ET. The episode will also be available for streaming on Paramount+.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee