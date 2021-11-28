'Blue Bloods' Season 12 Episode 8: Emotions ride high

The long-running TV show Blue Bloods is set to air its 8th episode of the 12th season. Sadly, the show will not air its new episode on November 26, 2021 because it's on Thanksgiving break. The show is set to return the following week, on December 3.

Blue Bloods follows the Reagan family, who are generationally law enforcement workers. The crimes, procedurals, and the intersecting lives of the members of the Reagan family form the crust of the story. The show has a massive fan following and is now running its 12th season.

What happened in the Episode 7 of 'Blue Bloods'?

Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 7 was the last episode that aired before taking a week-long break. The episode was incredibly intense, as one would expect from a show that routinely thrills audiences.

In the episode titled "USA Today," Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) were down to solve a case of an assault involving a shop owner. Unfortunately, the community refused to cooperate with the investigation, making it quite a challenge for the detectives.

Blue Bloods @BlueBloods_CBS Danny and Baez are going to need some help with their next case. All NEW #BlueBloods Friday. Danny and Baez are going to need some help with their next case. All NEW #BlueBloods Friday. https://t.co/v1qdkciPhm

The episode also saw Erin Reagan's (played by Bridget Moynahan) suspicions about her boss grow as she doubts something fishy is underway. Among other things in the episode, this is sure to spill over to the next episodes.

The narrative so far

The upcoming episode is titled "Reality Check" and will air at 9:00 p.m. ET on December 3, 2021. The title of the episode suggests something emotionally suspenseful waiting at bay. Maybe our favorite detectives' personal and professional lives will entwine this time.

The official synopsis for the new episode of Blue Bloods reads:

"Danny partners with Anthony to solve a double homicide when Anthony's shady cousin proves to have gang ties to the crime; the boundary between Eddie and Jamie's work and the personal relationship becomes strained."

There will be a case of a double homicide and a pretty intriguing mystery for the police-procedural show. It is also evident that Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) and Eddie Reagan (Vanessa Ray) will go through something in the episode that will affect their work and strain their personal lives. This should be emotionally intense.

Not much apart from this is known so far about the upcoming episode of Blue Blood. Stay tuned for more information.

