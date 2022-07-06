Fortnite Indiana Jones challenges: How to stash an item of Mythic or Exotic rarity in a tent in Fortnite

The Fortnite Indiana Jones challenges have officially gone live. As of today, thanks to the v21.20 update, several items were added to the game, including the challenges for each cosmetic in the Indiana Jones set. SInce Indy's reveal, gamers have been waiting to suit up as the iconic adventurer, and now they can.

Each challenge unlocks a certain cosmetic and a certain amount of those challenges unlocks both the skin and an alternate style. To unlock Indy's Escape Spray and work towards getting the second style, players have to stash a Mythic or Exotic item in their tent.

Fortnite Indiana Jones: Finding a Mythic or Exotic weapon to put in a tent

Finding a Mythic weapon in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is incredibly difficult. Gamers have to plant a Reality Sapling and then be extremely patient. Once it is planted, the countdown begins.

Over time, the plant will need to be weeded so it can grow, which is shown through a countdown. Players will have to return to its location to do so.

Every time they weed the mythic plant, it matures into something better, starting the countdown over.

Every weeding yields the following plants:

The very first weeding will turn the plant into Rare fruit, which will produce Rare weapons

The second weeding produces Epic fruit

The third weeding gets it to Legendary

The fourth weeding produces the Mythic version

The process takes a long time, so it is not the best way to complete this challenge. Exotic weapons, on the other hand, are easier to get, and thus, easier to stash.

Five Exotics are available from NPCs. The Joneses has multiple opportunities to purchase The Dub. Here is where they can all be found:

Exotic locations (Image via Fortnite.GG)

These do cost gold bars, though, sometimes as many as 600. It is also advisable to find a tent before buying it, just in case. Once players have a tent and the Exotic, they can throw down the tent and momentarily put the Exotic inside.

The rest of the Fortnite skin challenges are:

Search 4 chests at Shifty Shafts (Banner Icon)

Deal 500 damage to opponents while riding in or standing on a vehicle (Rogue Archaeology Wrap)

Use the Grapple Glove to swing off trees 10 times (Raider's Relics Pickaxe)

Collect the Durrburger Relic from The Temple and The Ruins in a single match( Expedition Bag Back Bling)

Complete all 4 Indiana Jones Quests (Indiana Jones outfit)

The second set involves the following:

Find the secret door past the main chamber in Shuffled Shrines (Indy's Dustoff Emote)

Stash an item of Mythic or Exotic rarity in a tent (Indy's Escape Spray)

Make Runway Boulders roll for 100 meters in a single match (Doctor Jones Emoticon)

Deal 750 damage to opponents with a pistol (First Misadventure Loading Screen)

Finish Top 5 in a match (Emergency Raft)

Complete all 10 Indiana Jones challenges (Indiana Jones style)

These challenges are officially live now, and players should attempt the challenges as soon as possible.

