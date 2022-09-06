What time will End of the Road air on Netflix? Release date, plot and more about Queen Latifah's road movie

Queen Latifah's new film, End of the Road, is set to arrive on Netflix on September 9, 2022, at 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET. Directed by debutant Millicent Shelton, the movie tells the story of a woman who, after losing her job, sets off on a road trip with her family.

The film stars Queen Latifah in the lead role along with Chris Bridges and Beau Bridges in pivotal roles. Read on to find out more details about End of the Road.

End of the Road promises to be riveting

End of the Road is expected to hit Netflix on Friday, September 9, 2022. The film focuses on a woman named Brenda, who sets off on a family road trip after losing her job and decides to move to a different city. However, their trip turns into a nightmare when they witness a murder.

On August 15, 2022, Netflix dropped the official trailer for the film, which opens with Brenda bonding with her family members during the journey. Their trip takes a shocking turn after they decide to stay at a motel, where they witness a murder. Overall, the trailer is quite tense and maintains an eery tone that fans of psychological thrillers would undoubtedly love.

Viewers can look forward to a gripping, character-driven thriller. Along with the trailer, Netflix also shared a brief description of the film on their official YouTube channel, which states:

''Queen Latifah and Chris Bridges star in this road trip thriller about a mom of two kids who relocates across the country with her kids and brother. The family’s move to the southland is thrown into complete chaos when they witness a murder on their road trip. Now, the murderer will stop at nothing to find them.''

A quick look at End of the Road cast

Queen Latifah plays the lead role of Brenda. Latifah looks in fine form in the trailer, capturing her character's angst, fears, and concerns with astonishing ease. Viewers can look forward to a haunting performance from the hip-hop star. Latifah recently starred in Adam Sandler's Hustle as Teresa Sugarman. Her other notable TV and film credits include Living Single, Chicago, and Girls Trip, to name a few.

The movie also features Chris Bridges, aka Ludacris, who appears in the role of Brenda's brother, Reggie. Fast and Furious fans will recognize Ludacris as Tej Parker. His other notable films include Crash, John Henry, No Strings Attached, and many more. Apart from the actors mentioned above, the film also stars several others in prominent supporting roles, like:

Beau Bridges

Frances Lee McCain

Tabatha Shaun

Keith Jardine

Travis Hammer

Director Millicent Shelton makes her directorial debut with End of the Road. Shelton has directed music videos for many pop stars, including Aaliyah, R. Kelly, and Mary J. Blige, to name a few.

If you are a fan of fast-paced thrillers, don't forget to catch End of the Road on Netflix on Friday, September 9, 2022.

