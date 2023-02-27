What time will The Neighborhood season 5 episode 14 air on CBS? Release date, plot, and more details

The Neighborhood season 5 episode 14 will continue with the tension mounting between the two neighbors, Calvin and Dave. Ever since Dave moved into the all-black neighborhood, the two neighbors have been at odds with each other. With every episode, viewers saw the tension between them take new turns, which was always portrayed through light moments and jokes, making the show an enjoyable watch.

The CBS sitcom first premiered on October 1, 2018, and was an instant success which led the network to renew the show for five seasons. Season 5 premiered on September 19, 2022, and fans are currently looking forward to the release of episode 14 of the current installment.

The Neighborhood season 5 episode 14 to release on February 27, 2023, at 8 pm ET

Season 5 episode 14 of the hit show is set to release on February 27, 2023. It will drop at its usual time and will be available to view at 8 pm ET on CBS Network Television. For those without a cable connection, the show can also be streamed online via the CBS All Access site with a paid subscription.

What to expect this week from The Neighborhood?

In episode 14, fans can expect to see Calvin Butler putting Grover to work at his company part-time. Calvin is also expected to quickly develop an interest in chess, which will ultimately lead him and Malcolm to a lucrative business opportunity. Meanwhile, Gemma will have to uncover a mystery of her own.

Dave Johnson's loyalties will also be put to the test as he deals with the challenges of adjusting to life with a new family next door.

The Neighborhood season 5 episode 14 plot synopsis, according to IMDb, reads:

"When a new business in the community begins using Calvin's likeness without his permission, Dave volunteers to mediate on his friend's behalf."

Recap of last week's episode

Last week, viewers saw Dave Johnson and his family in focus as they made the transition from Michigan to California. They also saw Dave trying to establish a rapport with the Butlers’ next-door neighbor Calvin.

The Johnsons and Butlers came together to comfort Marty after a huge life transition, while Dave came to terms with the complex feelings he had not anticipated before, regarding integrating into his new neighborhood.

What is The Neighborhood all about?

Created by Jim Reynolds, the official synopsis of The Neighborhood reads:

"Here's a comedy about what happens when the friendliest guy in the Midwest moves his family (the Johnsons) to a neighborhood in Los Angeles where not everyone looks like him -- or appreciates his extreme neighborliness. Cedric the Entertainer stars as Calvin Butler, the Johnsons' opinionated next-door neighbor, who is wary of the newcomers, and certain that the Johnsons will disrupt the culture on the block. Watch this Fall on CBS."

The show is currently in its fifth installment and has already been renewed for a sixth season. Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, commented on the show being renewed for another season and said:

"The Neighborhood has become a hit by not only delivering laughs but by telling stories of cultural impact. From gentrification to Black Lives Matter, to addiction and pregnancy loss, the incredible writers and this amazing cast push boundaries and endlessly entertain us. As they film their 100th episode this week, directed by Cedric the Entertainer, we are thrilled to announce that we are welcoming this outstanding series back for a sixth season."

Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Tichina Arnold, Beth Behrs, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears, and Hank Greenspan play pivotal roles in the show, and fans can't wait to see what they have in store for them in the future.

Catch season 5 episode 14 of The Neighborhood on CBS tomorrow, February 27, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

