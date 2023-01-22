The Neighborhood season 5 episode 11 release date, air time, plot, and more

American sitcom TV series The Neighborhood is now at its fifth run. Created by Jim Reynolds, the series follows a white family from the Midwest who settle into a Pasadena, California, area that has a large black population.

The sitcom has garnered a huge and devoted fan base over the course of its last four seasons. Naturally, there is a lot of excitement around what the new season is bringing to the table and as of now, it can be confidently said that the latest installment has not disappointed viewers.

Everything to know about The Neighborhood season 5 episode 11: Release date, plot, and cast

The Neighborhood @TheNeighborhood Gemma shows off some hidden talents on Monday's new #TheNeighborhood . Consider us impressed. Gemma shows off some hidden talents on Monday's new #TheNeighborhood. Consider us impressed. https://t.co/TRya1foILN

For fans of the sitcom, here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode.

Release date of episode 11

The Neighborhood is now in its fifth season. Till now, 10 episodes have been released by CBS and the upcoming episode 11 will drop on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 8 PM ET on CBS Network Television.

For those without a cable connection, the sitcom can also be watched on Paramount Plus and streamed by renting or purchasing on Vudu, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, and iTunes.

The show made its debut on October 9, 2018, on CBS.

The plot of The Neighborhood season 5 episode 11

In the last episode, we saw Calvin and Tina deciding to take the honeymoon that they never had the opportunity to go to, to Madrid. In other news, Dave and Gemma teamed up with Malcolm and Marty on a project that was intended to surprise Calvin when he returned.

The official synopsis for season 5 episode 11, according to Rotten Tomatoes, is as follows:

"When Tina insists Calvin find something to do in retirement, he decides to enter a competitive cornhole tournament; Marty plans an elaborate "groom-posal" to ask Malcolm to be his best man."

The episode is directed by Mark Cendrowski from a script written by Alyssa Litman.

Watch the trailer for season 5 here:

The cast list explored

The Neighborhood brings us a number of talented faces. The cast list for the CBS sitcom is as follows:

Cedric plays Calvin Butler.

Max Greenfield portrays Dave Johnson.

Sheaun McKinney plays Malcolm Butler.

Marcel Spears portrays Marty Butler.

Hank Greenspan plays Grover Johnson.

Tichina Arnold portrays Tina Butler.

Beth Behrs plays Gemma Johnson.

Chelsea Harris plays Necie.

Sloan Robinson plays old Miss Kim.

Joshua Triplett plays Jeremiah.

Richard Gant portrays Walter.

All about The Neighborhood

The Neighborhood is a long-running CBS sitcom that has garnered a world-wide fanbase. According to IMDb, the official synopsis of the sitcom is as follows:

"When Dave Johnson and his family arrive from Michigan, they're unfazed that their new dream home is located in a community quite different from their previous small town.

It continues:

However, their opinionated next-door neighbor Calvin Butler is wary of the newcomers, certain that they'll disrupt the culture on the block. Dave realizes that fitting in with the new community is more complex than he had expected, but if he can find a way to connect with Calvin, there's an excellent chance of making the new neighborhood a great place to live."

Don't forget to catch The Neighborhood's brand-new episode tomorrow.

