What time will The Neighborhood season 5 episode 10 air on CBS? Release date, plot, and more

Episode 10 of The Neighborhood season 5, is all set to make its arrival on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 8.00 pm Eastern Time, exclusively on CBS.

Over the last few seasons, The Neighborhood has garnered a lot of positive responses from both the audience and critics for its highly entertaining storyline and acting performances by the lead cast members. Without a shred of doubt, fans of the sitcom have been buzzing with excitement to see how the upcoming episode will turn out after the previous episode included some hilariously woven events.

Tina and Calvin decide to take a trip to Madrid in The Neighborhood season 5 episode 10

The highly anticipated episode 10 of the CBS sitcom's fifth season will be released exclusively on CBS Network this Monday, January 16, 2023. The airtime of the upcoming highly intriguing episode is 8.00 pm ET.

In season 5 episode 9, titled, Welcome to Our Time, the audience saw Calvin in a great dilemma as he had to make a life-altering decision. The episode also featured Marty turning to Dave to seek help as he was having some difficulties with an uneasy discovery.

The brand-new season 5 episode 10 has been titled, Welcome to the Getaway. Carly Hallam Tosh has acted as the writer of the upcoming episode, while Mark Cendrowski has served as the director.

The official synopsis for season 5 episode 10, dropped by CBS Network, reads:

"Calvin and Tina decide to take the honeymoon they never had to Madrid; Dave and Gemma team up with Malcolm and Marty on a project intended to surprise Calvin upon his return."

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode provides the audience with clues about some exciting events that are set to take place.

In the episode, Tina and Calvin will be seen deciding to take a trip to Madrid as they couldn't have a honeymoon. As they head to Madrid, Gemma and Dave will be seen coming up with an idea for an exciting surprise. They will come together with Marty and Malcolm to surprise Calvin when he returns from the trip.

Cast list for the CBS sitcom's 5th season

The promising cast list for season 5 of the sitcom, The Neighborhood, includes Tichina Arnold as Tina Butler, Cedric the Entertainer as Calvin Butler, Max Greenfield as Dave Johnson, Sheaun McKinney as Malcolm Butler, Beth Behrs as Gemma Johnson, Hank Greenspan as Grover Johnson, Marcel Spears as Marty Butler, and several others.

The long list of executive producers for the sitcom consists of Jim Reynolds, Mike Schiff, Cedric the Entertainer, Bill Martin, Eric C. Rhone, Meg DeLoatch, Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor, and Wendi Trilling.

Watch episode 10 of The Neighborhood season 5, which will arrive on CBS this Monday, January 16, 2023, at 8.00 pm ET.

