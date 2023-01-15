What time will NCIS season 20 episode 11 air on CBS? Release date, plot, and more

The highly anticipated episode 11 of NCIS season 20, the latest season of the gripping police procedural drama series, is all set to make its arrival exclusively on CBS on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 9:00 pm Eastern Time (ET). Don McGill and Donald P. Bellisario have acted as creators of the long-running series.

NCIS fans have been eagerly waiting to witness what the series has in store for them in the upcoming brand new episode 11, especially after the previous episode 10, titled Too Many Cooks, featured an engrossing series of events, including the intriguing crossover between NCIS, NCIS: Hawai'i, and NCIS: Los Angeles.

Episode 11 of NCIS season 20, will see problems in Knight and Jimmy's relationship

In the previous episode, the audience saw agents from NCIS Washington, D.C., Hawaii, and Los Angeles end up investigating a complex suicide case together while attending a beloved Federal Law Enforcement Training Center professor's retirement party in D.C.

Chad Gomez Creasey has served as the writer of the new episode, while Lionel Coleman has acted as the director of the same. The official synopsis for the episode, titled Bridges, given by CBS, reads:

"Parker discovers he's a victim of identity theft while investigating the unusual murder of a Navy ensign; Knight and Jimmy face hurdles in their relationship as their connection heightens."

Take a closer look at the official promo video for the upcoming episode, here:

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode provides the audience with hints of what to expect from it. By the looks of it, a gruesome murder is likely to shake up the city, which will land the agents in a tricky situation. The episode will also showcase Jimmy and Knight's relationship going through some difficulties.

The official promo clip for the episode reveals that a woman has been murdered, and it appears to be a crime of passion. The situation also seems to have rattled the agents. Thus, it is safe to say that the episode will be full of exhilarating events that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

Who are on the cast list for season 20?

The cast list for the CBS series' season 20 entails Katrina Law as Jessica Knight, Sean Murray as Timothy McGee, Wilmer Valderrama as Nick Torres, Rocky Carroll as Leon Vance, Brian Dietzen as Dr. Jimmy Palmer, Diona Reasonover as Kasie Hines, Gary Cole as Alden Parker, and David McCallum as Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard, among others.

Donald P. Bellisario, Steven D. Binder, Frank Cardea, Chas. Floyd Johnson, Mark Harmon, and Mark Horowitz have all served as executive producers for season 20, while the series has been produced by Avery C. Drewe and David Bellisario.

Don't forget to catch episode 11 of season 20, which will air on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 9:00 pm ET, on CBS.

Poll : 0 votes