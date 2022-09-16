What time will The Neighborhood season 5 episode 1 air on CBS? Release date and more explored

The Neighborhood season 5 is all set to air its first episode on Monday, September 19, 2022, at 8 PM ET, exclusively on the popular network CBS.

Ever since the release date announcement of the upcoming season of the beloved sitcom series, fans have been quite excited to find out what season 5 will bring to the table. With new co-showrunners Bill Martin and Mike Schiff taking over, the series may even take a different direction.

Without further ado, let's jump right in and find out all about episode 1 of The Neighborhood season 5 ahead of its exclusive debut on CBS.

Everything you need to know about The Neighborhood season 5 episode 1 before its premiere

As reported by TVLine, Mike Schiff and Bill Martin acted as co-showrunners for the fifth season of the series. The sitcom's lead cast member, Cedric the Entertainer, addressed the same in an interview as:

"I’m excited to have Martin and Schiff rocking with me on the fifth season of The Neighborhood,...We worked together on my show The Soul Man, and let’s just say we are a formidable three-man pick-up squad in the world of sitcoms. I look forward to a fun, funny season."

Jim Reynolds, Cedric the Entertainer, Eric C. Rhone, Aaron Kaplan, Wendi Trilling, Dana Honor, Meg DeLoatch, Bill Martin and Mike Schiff are the executive producers of the upcoming season of the fan-favorite sitcom.

The highly-anticipated premiere episode of The Neighborhood season 5, titled Welcome Back to the Neighborhood, will be released on Monday, September 19, at 8 PM ET. Mike Schiff served as the screenplay writer for the episode, while Victor Gonzalez directed it.

Official synopsis of the premiere episode

CBS has released the official synopsis of season 5 episode 1 for eager fans. It reads:

"When Dave decides to disconnect the Johnson home from the grid, he inadvertently causes a community-wide power outage; in the wake of Marty's engagement, Tina struggles with no longer being the primary woman in her son's life."

The official synopsis of the premiere episode provides the audience with a good idea of what can be expected. By the looks of it, viewers can expect a series of entertaining events and a hilarious rollercoaster ride.

Who are the cast members of the sitcom's season 5?

The cast list for the fifth season of the CBS sitcom includes Cedric the Entertainer as Calvin Butler, Tichina Arnold as Tina Butler, Max Greenfield as Dave Johnson, Beth Behrs as Gemma Johnson, Sheaun McKinney as Malcolm Butler, Marcel Spears as Marty Butler, Hank Greenspan as Grover Johnson, and a few others.

Fans will be happy to know that their favorite ensemble actors are still associated with the show. While some expressed apprehension about the show changing helm, it seems likely that Bill Martin and Mike Schiff have been able to retain the essence of the show.

Don't forget to watch episode 1 of The Neighborhood Season 5, airing on Monday, September 19, 2022, at 8 PM ET, on CBS.

