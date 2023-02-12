The Neighborhood season 5 episode 13 release date, time, preview, and more details

The Neighborhood season 5 episode 13 will be released on Monday, February 13, 2023, at 8 pm ET. The show is currently in its fifth season, which first aired on September 19, 2022.

The Neighborhood stars Cedric the Entertainer as Calvin Butler, Max Greenfield as Dave Johnson, Tichina Arnold as Tina Butler, Beth Behrs as Gemma Johnson, Sheaun McKinney as Malcolm Butler, Marcel Spears as Marty Butler, and Hank Greenspan as Grover Johnson.

Malik S., Earthquake, Gary Anthony Williams, Sloan Robinson, Chelsea Harris, and Sean Larkins appear in recurring roles, while a number of other faces are seen in guest roles.

What to expect from The Neighborhood season 5 episode 13?

The upcoming episode of The Neighborhood is titled Welcome to the Last Dance. The episode is directed by Mark Cendrowski and written by Jay Phillips.

The episode will see The Butlers and Johnsons join hands to help Marty after a major event occurs in his life.

The official synopsis of the episode reads,

"The Butlers and Johnsons come together to support Marty in the aftermath of a major life change."

What happened in The Neighborhood season 5 episode 12?

Episode 12 was titled Welcome to the Bachelor Party. It was directed by Rebecca Ancheta Blum and written by Aaron Izek. It was released on February 6, 2023. It was watched by 6.29 million people in the USA.

The episode saw Marty drop an announcement about a future plan that shocked Calvin and Tina. Dave, on the other hand, let himself loose at Marty's bachelor party.

The official synopsis of the show reads,

"A bombshell about Marty's future plans leaves Calvin and Tina reeling; Dave unleashes his wild side at Marty's bachelor party."

What is The Neighborhood about?

The official synopsis of the show reads,

"Here's a comedy about what happens when the friendliest guy in the Midwest moves his family (the Johnsons) to a neighborhood in Los Angeles where not everyone looks like him -- or appreciates his extremeneighborliness. Cedric the Entertainer stars as Calvin Butler, the Johnsons' opinionated next-door neighbor, who is wary of the newcomers, and certain that the Johnsons will disrupt the culture on the block. Watch this Fall on CBS."

Executive producers of the show include Jim Reynolds, Cedric the Entertainer, Eric C. Rhone, Aaron Kaplan, Wendi Trilling, Dana Honor, Meg DeLoatch, Bill Martin, and Mike Schiff.

The show was recently renewed for a sixth season in January 2023. Upon its renewal, Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said,

"The Neighborhood has become a hit by not only delivering laughs but by telling stories of cultural impact."

She continued,

"From gentrification to Black Lives Matter, to addiction and pregnancy loss, the incredible writers and this amazing cast push boundaries and endlessly entertain us. As they film their 100th episode this week, directed by Cedric the Entertainer, we are thrilled to announce that we are welcoming this outstanding series back for a sixth season."

Patrick Kienlen, Jess Pineda, Charles Brottmiller, Sean Veder, Chris Poulos, and Mark Nasser are the producers. The theme song was written by Kurt Farquhar and Nkenge 1x. The show first aired on October 1, 2018.

