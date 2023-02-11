The Peripheral renewed at Prime Video for season 2

Prime Video recently announced that The Peripheral has been renewed for a second season. The show is loosely based on a 2014 book of the same name, written by William Gibson.

Created by Scott B. Smith, the show stars Chloë Grace Moretz as Flynne Fisher, Gary Carr as Wilf Netherton, Jack Reynor as Burton Fisher, JJ Feild as Lev Zubov, T'Nia Miller as Cherise Nuland, Louis Herthum as Corbell Pickett, Katie Leung as Ash, Melinda Page Hamilton as Ella Fisher, Chris Coy as Jasper Baker, Alex Hernandez as Tommy Constantine, Julian Moore-Cook as Ossian, Adelind Horan as Billy Ann Baker, and several others.

The first season consisted of eight episodes and ran from October to December 2022.

What to expect from The Peripheral season 2?

Commenting on the renewal of the series, Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios, said:

"William’s mind-bending story in partnership with the brilliant minds of Scott and Jonathan and Lisa, produced an unforgettable journey for our global audience and we are thrilled with how they embraced the series. We look forward to extending our partnership with Warner Bros. and Kilter Films as this uniquely ambitious series continues to unfold."

Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, who serve as executive producers of the show, also addressed the renewal, saying:

"We are thrilled to continue the journey into Season Two and delve deeper into the incredible world that Gibson created. On behalf of Scott Smith, Vincenzo Natali, and the entire team, we’re grateful to our partners at Amazon and, most of all, to the fans."

Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy are best known for creating Westworld. There hasn't been an announcement regarding the trailer release date or the actual release date for the second season of the show. The plot has also been kept under wraps.

What is The Peripheral about?

Season 1 of the show followed Moretz's Flynne Fisher, living in the dystopian America of 2032. She is filled with ambition but knows deep down that she does not have a future. Until the future comes knocking on her front door.

The official synopsis of the show, as per YouTube, reads:

"The Peripheral centers on Flynne Fisher, a woman trying to hold together the pieces of her broken family in a forgotten corner of tomorrow’s America. Flynne is smart, ambitious, and doomed. She has no future. Until the future comes calling for her. The Peripheral is master storyteller William Gibson’s dazzling, hallucinatory glimpse into the fate of mankind — and what lies beyond."

Executive producers of the show include Steven Hoban, James W. Skotchdopole, Greg Plageman, Athena Wickham, Vincenzo Natali, Scott B. Smith, Lisa Joy, and Jonathan Nolan.

The music for the series is helmed by Mark Korven, with Stuart Howell on cinematographic duties.

