''I miss cable'': Fans slam HBO Max as streamer removes Westworld 

Fans of Westworld were enraged as it was revealed that HBO Max was going to remove the dystopian science fiction western television series from its streamer.

The first season of the show was released on October 2, 2016, followed by seasons 2, 3, and 4 on April 2018, March 2020, and June 2022, respectively. Showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy planned a fifth and final season and were in negotiations with HBO to produce it.

Unfortunately, this didn't go through and in November 2022, it was announced that HBO canceled the show.

The final nail in the coffin was when they decided to remove the fan-favorite series from HBO Max in December 2022.

Netizens are furious about HBO Max's decision to remove Westworld from its streamer

Fans reacted angrily to the news on Twitter, with one saying he 'missed cable.'

Fans were already distraught when HBO canceled the fifth and final season of the show, and now with its removal from HBO Max, fans are contemplating whether having an HBO subscription is even worth it.

Westworld's debut was met with much appreciation and admiration for its story and suspense. It was the network's highest-rated premiere since the first episode of True Detective in 2014. The first season of Westworld is the most watched of any HBO original series.

The first season also received critical acclaim and was highly praised for its performances, visuals, narrative, themes, and Ramin Djawadi's musical score.

Unfortunately, the show's elite status began to tarnish after the second season, with poor writing, scripts, and narrative opacity being targeted for criticism.

Despite Westworld gradually dropping its standards, fans have had nothing but love and appreciation for the science fiction western television series and are heartbroken by its cancelation and removal from HBO Max.

Following the news, fans of the show want the Chief Executive Officer and President of Warner Bros. Discovery fired. HBO Max is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery and was launched on May 27, 2020. The service is built around the libraries of HBO, Warner Bros., Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, and their related brands.

A brief introduction to HBO's hit television series Westworld

Created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, Westworld is set in a fictional, technologically advanced Wild-West-themed amusement park populated by Android "hosts".

The show's description, according to IMDb, reads:

"At the intersection of the near future and the reimagined past, waits a world in which every human appetite can be indulged without consequence."

The show is based on Michael Crichton's 1973 film of the same name and, to a lesser extent, its 1976 sequel, Futureworld.

The popular show stars Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Jeffrey Wright, James Marsden, Ingrid Bolsø Berdal, Luke Hemsworth, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Simon Quarterman, Rodrigo Santoro, Angela Sarafyan, Shannon Woodward, Ed Harris, and Anthony Hopkins in lead roles with many others in supporting and recurring roles.

